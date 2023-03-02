Artificial intelligence shows what the daughter of Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie would look like









The actors Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp stood out in cinema for their work in blockbuster films.

Photo – Playback/Instagram/@johnnydepp

Jolie is known for her charm and beauty, having been responsible for living Lara Croft in theaters.

Depp, on the other hand, is an old acquaintance of fans, having appeared in numerous films such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, “Edward Scissorhands” and “Alice in Wonderland”.

The actor is also a musician and plays guitar. The first contact with the instrument happened in his youth. He created a band called “Six Gun Method”, which even opened shows for “Duran Duran” and “The B-52s”.

In 2004, Depp founded Infinitum Nihil, a film production company run by his sister, Christi Dembrowski. Jolie even took courses to work as a funeral director.

She tried to pursue a career as a model, but abandoned the profession for a while. She had the habit of wearing dark clothes and adopting a more obscure behavior, but none of this was able to overshadow her beauty and talent, and the star earned her place among the hottest names in Hollywood.

read more

Both Angelina and Johnny won a legion of fans around the world. With the help of artificial intelligence, the page Curioso Mundo reimagined what the daughter of both actors would look like.

The result mixes the physical details of both actors.

Read too:

Artist transforms Jean Grey, from ‘X-Men’, into a real person of flesh and use and the result is very cool

The character Jean Gray has appeared in Marvel Comics comics, as well as animated series and feature films. It gained a realistic form through the skill of artist and illustrator Bruno Moura. He used the cartoon “X-Men: Evolution” as inspiration to recreate it and the result was really cool…Learn more!

.

.