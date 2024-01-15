Artificial Intelligence to grow small businesses

yellow Allows companies like Coca Cola to interact with over 1.6M grocery stores, recommending products and shopping in a personalized way WhatsApp, But this is just the beginning. Thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistants, grocery stores can receive training to grow their business and even explore financing options, This approach has significantly increased sales for companies like Coca-Cola, while contributing to the sustainable growth of these local businesses. yellowThe company, a leader in conversational relationship management, announced the launch of a new “industry cloud,” solutions designed to support companies in the consumer, agricultural, manufacturing, automotive and distribution sectors, collectively worth $3.8 trillion. Representing a global business of over Rs. yellow A pioneer in AI and whose platform is used by more than 100 million users and 2.7 million neighborhood stores in over 40 countries, it has created new industry solutions for the mass consumption, agriculture, manufacturing, auto parts and distribution sectors. Has been unveiled. A new era of regional cooperation With the aim of strengthening itself as a strategic partner for many industries in Latin America, industry leaders will meet at the “Open Doors” circuit, which Yalo will organize in Central America and the Caribbean in March. At the meetings, Yellow Clouds will be presented, a series of solutions designed to meet the specific needs of various sectors, including mass consumption, agriculture, manufacturing, automotive and distribution. This series of events represents a bold step in cross-industry collaboration, enabling leading companies in every industry to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to drive innovation and growth with Yellow Clouds.

Innovation and digitalization, big challenges for MSMEs

“We saw that the real power of Artificial Intelligence is in democratizing knowledge and access, with our platform large companies are providing value to their customers that goes beyond increasing sales, because it is truly a business transformation. When we talk about global companies like Nestle providing ‘natty’ AI assistants to businesses that were not on the internet before, using only WhatsApp to help them grow, then we know that We are achieving our mission,” said Javier Mata, Guatemala. Founder & CEO. From Yalo. “Keeping that impact in mind we decided to start new industries in Yalo. We have been operating in a fragmented sector for a long time and have built a solid conversational ecosystem for the B2B segment that provides significant value. That is why it makes perfect sense to open up this ecosystem to agriculture, manufacturing, auto parts and distribution industries,” Mata said.