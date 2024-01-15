Artificial Intelligence to grow small businesses

yellow Allows companies like Coca Cola to interact with over 1.6M grocery stores, recommending products and shopping in a personalized way WhatsApp, But this is just the beginning. Thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistants, grocery stores can receive training to grow their business and even explore financing options, This approach has significantly increased sales for companies like Coca-Cola, while contributing to the sustainable growth of these local businesses.
yellowThe company, a leader in conversational relationship management, announced the launch of a new “industry cloud,” solutions designed to support companies in the consumer, agricultural, manufacturing, automotive and distribution sectors, collectively worth $3.8 trillion. Representing a global business of over Rs.
yellow A pioneer in AI and whose platform is used by more than 100 million users and 2.7 million neighborhood stores in over 40 countries, it has created new industry solutions for the mass consumption, agriculture, manufacturing, auto parts and distribution sectors. Has been unveiled.
A new era of regional cooperation
With the aim of strengthening itself as a strategic partner for many industries in Latin America, industry leaders will meet at the “Open Doors” circuit, which Yalo will organize in Central America and the Caribbean in March. At the meetings, Yellow Clouds will be presented, a series of solutions designed to meet the specific needs of various sectors, including mass consumption, agriculture, manufacturing, automotive and distribution. This series of events represents a bold step in cross-industry collaboration, enabling leading companies in every industry to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to drive innovation and growth with Yellow Clouds.
“We saw that the real power of Artificial Intelligence is in democratizing knowledge and access, with our platform large companies are providing value to their customers that goes beyond increasing sales, because it is truly a business transformation. When we talk about global companies like Nestle providing ‘natty’ AI assistants to businesses that were not on the internet before, using only WhatsApp to help them grow, then we know that We are achieving our mission,” said Javier Mata, Guatemala. Founder & CEO. From Yalo.
“Keeping that impact in mind we decided to start new industries in Yalo. We have been operating in a fragmented sector for a long time and have built a solid conversational ecosystem for the B2B segment that provides significant value. That is why it makes perfect sense to open up this ecosystem to agriculture, manufacturing, auto parts and distribution industries,” Mata said.
In Latin America, more than 5 million small businesses (and 50 million globally) still operate “offline.” These businesses need digital tools to expand and survive. Current applications have not effectively solved the challenges these businesses face issues related to data or location limitations on traders’ devices.
in this context, WhatsApp is the most used channel, people spend 84% of their cell phone time on this application. With rapid advancements in AI, the era of mobile apps is coming to an end and the world is starting to move towards conversation apps. This is where Yalo presents itself as the ideal solution by offering a “Conversational Relationship Management” platform.
This allows companies to create interactive applications that not only communicate with these businesses, but also help them grow their business. Yalo’s AI assistants provide advice on what to buy and guidance on how to increase sales. These have the ability to manage marketing, sales, customer service, and training in one place through conversational apps or assistants, especially channels like WhatsApp.
With its “Conversational Relationship Management” platform, Yalo leverages Artificial Intelligence to help companies manage and grow their customer relationships.
There are industries that present a similar need to mass consumption in terms of managing this relationship with small businesses or entrepreneurs and this is where Yalo offers its specialized clouds for each sector:
● Agro Cloud It makes it possible for companies like Bayer to advise small farmers about which seeds or fertilizers they should buy; Or you have an assistant that allows you to send pictures to evaluate the health of your crop.
● Auto Cloud Auto parts companies enable AI advice to provide mechanics and repair centers, helping them determine what to buy and identify needed parts.
● Construction Cloud Allows construction companies to collaborate with hardware stores to optimize the purchase of materials and advise on their proper use.
● Delivery Cloud This makes it easier for distributors and wholesalers to connect with kirana stores to sell their products and helps them grow their business.
Yalow will remain committed to leading the democratization of AI and the conversational relationship management space across multiple industries. Its platform is already the preferred choice of big brands like Nestle, Coca Cola, Koppel, American Express. These brands recognize the value of focusing on the customer, solidifying Yalo as a strategic partner to drive the success and growth of small businesses.
(tagstotranslate)standard