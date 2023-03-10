Artist Shows What Wonder Woman Would Look Like If She Was Based On The Comics









The character Wonder Woman was featured in comics published by dc comics. It has Greco-Roman origins and first appeared in All Star Comics #8, published in the United States in 1941.

There are several disagreements regarding its origin. In the 1940s, it was said that Diana of Themyscira was sculpted by her mother and brought to life by the gods of Olympus. Other versions also show that Zeus and Hippolyta fell in love, and from their union Diana was born.

In theaters, the story has been adapted in many different ways, and the character has been played by the likes of Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot. The last film about the heroine, titled “Wonder Woman 1984”, was released in 2020.

In the plot, Diana needs to gather all her strength, courage and wisdom to fight the villains Max Lord and the Woman-Leopard. Sadly, the film failed to live up to expectations, grossing just $169.6 million on a budget of $200 million.

Brazilian artist Hidreley Diao is known on social media for his edits that use artificial intelligence and also software like Photoshop to reimagine what comic book, TV and film characters would look like if they were real. This time, Diao showed what Wonder Woman would look like according to the comics.

