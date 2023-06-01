Artist Staaf Vink immortalized as a giant: “And everyone can co-own it” (Dendermonde)

Saint-Gilles has a new giant. Staff Wink was immortalized by the Order of Livery Owners of the Peerde of Saint-Gilles. The man restored the head of the local horse and also contributed to the statue of St Giles’ pig.

Nearly ten years after the Order of Stable Holders of Saint-Gilles, the Peerd or Peerd van den Holt of Saint-Gilles, was revived, and two years after the knapsack saw the light of day, the association has created a new figure. “We’ve built a giant one for Sint-Gillies,” says Tony Collerts, president of Order of Livery Stables.

“It is not that the municipality does not have veterans yet. Boonwijk can already show off with Pol and Hermion, Morestraat definitely has Louis Hoera, Lutterjele can show off with Flappy and Jegd Zonder Dak can practice with the great Poliot. But the Sint-Gillis center didn’t have one yet, and now we’re doing something about it.” (read more below photo)

The order was inspired by the illustrations by artist Staf Vink. “This is one of the most striking and sympathetic residents of our village,” says Tony Collarts. “Not so long ago, together with Bram Bytart, the man provided the municipality with a great statue of the pig.”

“Now we turned the staff into a giant one to thank them, but at the same time the shape we make will also carry all the symbols of St Giles. The pig, of course, but also the coat of arms and the blue and yellow colors. The intention with this giant is to highlight the old traditions of Saint-Gilles and to use the figure to make more connections. (read more below photo)

The new giant also houses the symbolic pig.

The construction of Vishal is in the final stages. It is built by giant builder Kevin Leybert. “We can already count on the support of Erfgoedcel Land van Dendermonde, Dijk 92 and some generous sponsors. To complete the financial picture, we have also set up a fundraiser. In this way, every Sint-Gilissen resident contributes and become co-owners of the new beautiful giant”, says Collerts. “Like the horse, it should become a purpose for and by Saint-Gilles.”

And staff wink? He is very proud. “At that time I helped the Order with their horse. I restored the full head and also worked on the pig monument attached to the church. They first asked me if they could make me a giant and I agreed. Quite Honored, I think. A huge forever fun for my children and grandchildren.