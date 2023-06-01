As expected: Youri Tielemans announces goodbye to Leicester City: “It is with great gratitude that I say goodbye to this wonderful club”

No one doubted that Youri Tielemans (26) would leave relegation Leicester and the midfielder has now made it official. Tielemans bids farewell to the club with whom he won the FA Cup on Instagram.

It was already known that regardless of relegation, Tielemans’ expiring contract would not be extended until next summer. The transfer-free midfielder has been in talks with various teams for some time now and AS Roma in particular now appears to be an option. That’s why Tielemans’ departure was certain, but now he also said goodbye to Leicester via Instagram.

“Dear Leicester Supporters. After four and a half special years, I bid farewell to this wonderful club with great gratitude. From the first day I stepped into this field, your warmth and passion embraced me. Also profit and victory, love, hope and loss. We shared many beautiful moments together. I am forever grateful for your unconditional support. Thanks to Kun Thop (Late Leicester President, Ed.), the board, staff, players and fans for giving me and my family a home. It’s not a goodbye, it’s a warm farewell.”