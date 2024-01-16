AS Roma sack Jose Mourinho with “immediate effect”

(CNN) — AS Roma announced that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff have left the Serie A club with “immediate effect”.

Mourinho, 60, was appointed Roma coach in May 2021 and led the Italian team to win the Europa Conference League final a year later. Last year, Roma and Mourinho also reached the Europa League final, but lost to Sevilla on penalties.

Roma are ninth in the Serie A table after losing to AC Milan (3-1) on Sunday.

“On behalf of all of us at AS Roma, we would like to thank Jose for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” club owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin said in a statement.

“We will always have fond memories of his time at Roma, but we believe an immediate change is best for the club.”

“We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavors.”

Mourinho is one of the best-known and most successful coaches in world football, having previously managed teams such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Porto.

Roma’s victory in the Europa Conference Final is the 26th trophy he has won in his career as a coach. They have also won two Champions Leagues, one Europa League and one UEFA Cup.

This role at Roma was the second time that Mourinho had worked in Italy. When he coached Inter Milan – his last season between 2008 and 2010 – Mourinho led the team to an extraordinary treble: the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.