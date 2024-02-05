As strong as The Empire Strikes Back? Dune 2 is already being compared to one of the best science fiction films of all time! – Cinema News

While new quotes have emerged, including the fierce duel between Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler, Christopher Nolan has been full of praise for the “Dune” sequel and Denis Villeneuve’s work.

The Dune 2 promotion has entered its domestic expansion. Denis Villeneuve’s film will be out in theaters in less than a month, and it’s starting to generate passion and get more people talking about it.

While the Parisian preview took less than a minute to sell out, a brief extract of the final duel between Paul Atreides and Fayed-Routha emerged. The miniature images allow you to discover Austin Butler’s voice in the film and get a brief overview of the battle vibes.

other pictures It also shows us Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken) with his daughter, Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), but the main event has taken place off-screen in recent days. At a screening of Tenet in IMAX (keeping in mind its US release just before the arrival of Dune 2), in the presence of Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve.

While the first review compared it to The Dark Knight, Christopher Nolan preferred to cite The Empire Strikes Back to give an idea of ​​his enthusiasm for the second part of Dune. Knowing that he likes Star Wars.

“What impressed me was the feeling of being immersed in this world.”announced the future Honorary Caesar to his counterpart Denis Villeneuve. “(Dune 2) is a movie that has so many unique images – so many things you’ve never seen before, over and over again – I was really amazed by the level of detail in everything.”

Christopher Nolan on Dune: Part Two: “I was really struck by the feeling of being immersed in that world… It’s a film that has so many unique images – so many things you’ve never seen before, in this film, time and time again – and I was very impressed with the detail of everything. , pic.twitter.com/TRzVCizuRJ – Christopher Nolan Art and Updates (@NolanAnalyst) 3 February 2024

The praise is not so surprising since Christopher Nolan has more than once expressed his admiration for the work of Denis Villeneuve, with whom he shares many things (love of cinema and film, willingness to underestimate digital tricks…).

And it would be an exaggeration to say that Denis Villeneuve does it well: “I was able to develop a version of Dune 2 on film. Thanks to your successoppenheimer ($956 million in worldwide revenue, editor’s note)”He clarified. “I can’t thank you enough for what you’re doing about this.”

A little more patience: there’s just over three weeks left to wait to discover Dune 2 and see if it lives up to what Christopher Nolan says about it. Except for those lucky ones who managed to get their spot for the preview at the Grand Rex on February 12th.