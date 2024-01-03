As terror takes over Ecuador’s streets, even the armed forces live in fear

(CNN) — Camille Gamarra and Diego Gallardo sat in their living room and watched as a group of armed men stormed a local television news studio and took anchors and staff hostage during a live broadcast.

People who witnessed what happened were stunned, and word quickly spread through social media and WhatsApp messages that simultaneous attacks were occurring in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest and possibly most violent city.

Suddenly, residents, including Camille and Diego, were looking for a safe place for themselves and their loved ones.

The couple’s 10-year-old son was at school across town and Camille ran to get her car keys to pick him up. But Diego stopped him.

“He told me: ‘If something happens to you, our children and I won’t know how to deal with it. They need you. Stay here. I’ll go,'” Camille says, looking lost and fighting back tears. Here are the faces.

She sent Diego a message while he was walking to school, at the same time he was receiving reports of more violence across the city: gangs were attacking hospitals, universities, and shopping malls.

Diego’s last message to Camille said he was just two minutes away from school. But several minutes later, her son called Camille, fearfully asking if someone would come looking for him.

Camille tries repeatedly to call Diego’s cell phone to find out where he is and finally a police colonel answers. Diego was shot during an apparently random explosion. At that time, police barricades were already up and Guayaquil was closed off.

“I couldn’t save any of them,” Camille says, crying. “I felt helpless. I couldn’t do anything.”

A few days earlier, one of the country’s most notorious gang leaders – Jose Adolfo Macias, alias Fito – had escaped from his cell in Guayaquil, prompting the Ecuadorian government to declare a state of emergency. That statement led criminal groups to unleash their fury on the city on January 9, marking a turning point in Ecuador’s fight against gangs.

Hours after terror broke out in Guayaquil, President Daniel Noboa took an unprecedented step. Noboa, who had taken office just two months earlier, declared an “internal armed conflict” in the country and ordered Ecuador’s armed forces to “neutralize” members of more than 20 gangs, which he described as terrorist groups.

Since then, Ecuador’s National Police and Armed Forces have been raiding the homes of people suspected of being linked to terrorist groups. They work to maintain a low profile, wearing civilian clothes and refusing to disclose the locations of targets until the operation has been carried out. He has warned that people may lose their lives due to the leak.

In this context, fear has spread in the ranks of the security forces. Even in the 32°C heat and humidity of Guayaquil, beneath layers of tactical gear, they insist on wearing balaclavas before filming. Some people asked CNN to blur his face.

“It has been many days and nights,” said one officer. “But we do it for our fellow citizens and our families,” he said.

“Island of Peace” is over

Ecuador, once known as the region’s Island of Peace, lies between the world’s two largest cocaine producers – Peru and Colombia – and its deep ports make it a vital hub for cocaine coming to consumers in the United States and Europe. It has become a major transit point for. Its dollar-based economy has also made it a strategic location for smugglers involved in money laundering.

Experts have warned that Ecuadorian terrorist groups are linked with a wider criminal network including Mexico’s notorious Sinaloa Cartel, complicating efforts to “neutralize” criminal groups operating within Noboa’s own borders. But Admiral Jaime Vela Erazo, head of the Joint Command of Ecuador’s armed forces, has promised “not to back down or negotiate” with armed groups, saying the country’s “future” is at stake.

With a curfew in effect throughout the country, police and the military set up roving checkpoints on the streets of Guayaquil during the day. They stop drivers and search their weapons, carefully search every part of their cars, and even search their cell phones. Soldiers also stop passenger buses and ask passengers if they have any information that could help authorities.

According to the Ecuadorian President, more than 3,000 people have been arrested since January 9. While these numbers may seem encouraging, government figures show fewer than 200 of those people were detained on charges of what the government calls “terrorism.”

The fight is not over yet. According to Noboa, the Ecuadorian government estimates that there are at least 30,000 people affiliated with gangs in the country.

But senior military officials told CNN they are worried about what happens next. They say that they do not have the necessary tactical equipment, ammunition and intelligence to continue this fight for a long time.

They also lack protective helmets and use obsolete firearms with a limit of about a dozen rounds per day, a soldier who spoke on condition of anonymity told CNN.

While there is determination on the front, there is also hesitation. Some of the police and military charged with carrying out the raids and preemptive strikes fear what will happen to them or their families if militants link them to government repression.

“I know we’re the target now,” says one soldier. “But that won’t stop me from fighting,” he adds.

He and the others have not returned home for more than a week, working in different shifts and patrolling. He takes out his phone to proudly display a letter sent by his 10-year-old daughter and written in English.

It reads, “I want you to know that everyone at home misses you and we want you to return safely… and I ask you to help make the country a better place “

“I feel good knowing I’m doing it for her,” he says.

President Noboa has asked for help from the United States and European countries. Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Noboa said the country “would gladly accept cooperation from the United States. We need equipment, we need weapons, we need intelligence and I think this is a global problem. It’s just is not in Ecuador, it is a problem that goes beyond our borders”.

Like other leaders in the region, Noboa has pointed out that the cartels that commit atrocities in his country finance their activities by selling drugs in foreign markets.

“We must be together in the fight against it because the consumption of these products is a regional and global problem. It is in the United States, it is in Europe and we must work together to move forward,” he told Colombian radio RCN. ” Week.

The crisis could push more Ecuadorians to migrate. Locals are tired of living in fear and being extorted for protection money, says Carlos Jimenez, an urban planner who studied in the United States and now lives in his native Ecuador. “These people are in the middle of a shootout in their neighborhood, what do you do? You don’t want to be there.”

“I mean if (the United States) doesn’t help us, we’ll probably see more people trying to cross the border,” Jimenez warns.

For now, Jimenez plans to stay, but he’s not sure how long. “I have my business, my family is here,” he says. “I don’t see myself going anywhere else when I’m 40. I don’t want to move away from my country, I love my country, Buddy!”

Camille, who is still coping with her husband’s death and planning his funeral, says that Diego was also proud to be Ecuadorian. He was a musician, his stage name was Aire del Golfo, a tribute to his beloved coastal hometown.

Standing in front of the neighborhood monument dedicated to Diego, he reads the lyrics of one of Diego’s songs on a framed printed paper: “I’m listening to voices that guide me where I’m going and I don’t want to stop. Don’t want to, because today I’ll find the place where I belong.” “And I’ll be right there.”

Gradually, normalcy returns to Guayaquil. A few days after Noboa’s “internal armed conflict” order, CNN observed businesses reopening in the bustling city center. Residents started going out to eat and shop. Some restaurants even dare to set up tables on sidewalks for outdoor dining.

But the terror is not over yet.

On January 17, Cesar Suárez, the prosecutor in charge of investigating the takeover of the TC television studios, was shot in his car on his way to court: a brutal attack on the government’s anti-terrorism efforts and a reminder of the continued control of gangs in the country.