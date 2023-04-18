As well as Vanessa Kirby, see the actors who have played members of the British royal family





Disclosure It’s no secret that the royal family is always the protagonist of several controversies that end up becoming incredible productions. The truth is that screenwriters and directors love a good plot, and therefore, several famous names have played queens, kings and even dukes. Born on April 18, 1988, Vanessa Kirby had the opportunity to play Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of The Crown. The actress was able to give life to the sister of Queen Elizabeth II from the age of 17 to the princess, until she was 34 years old. With her portrayal of Margaret, Vanessa secured a BAFTA in Best Supporting Actress on Television. Check out other actors who have played royal roles below!





Editing – Disclosure During his speech at the BAFTA 2020, Prince William played a prank on actors who had previously played members of the British royal family. In a clear reference to Olivia Colman, who at the time was Queen Elizabeth II in The Crownthe heir to the throne said: – I am particularly proud to be here tonight, as president of the BAFTA ten years ago. However, I must admit that I don’t know whether to be proud or alarmed by the number of winners from this past decade who have played members of my family.. And look, the future King of England wasn’t wrong at all. Olivia herself had even won the oscar for Best Actress for her role as Queen Anne in The favoriteand played Queen Elizabeth II in the third and fourth seasons of the series.





Disclosure Claire Foy also played Queen Elizabeth II. The actress was the face of the monarch during the first two seasons of The Crown.





Disclosure He took the baton! As The Crown tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and her entire family in three different times, Imelda Staunton was given the mission to end this cycle. After Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, the actress will give life to the UK’s longest-lived monarch around the 90s.





Disclosure It’s not just the queen! Helena Bohnam Carter was also part of the cast of the series Netflix. The actress, known for her role in Harry Potter as Bellatrix Lestrange, she played the famous Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II. It is worth remembering that the princess died in 2002 due to various health problems.





Disclosure Colin Firth was one of them! The actor played King George VI, father of Queen Elizabeth II, in the film The king’s speech. The plot addressed the difficulties that the monarch faced when assuming the throne, mainly because he had speech problems, and ended up winning the hearts of critics. At the time, the actor won the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA as Best Actor.





Cate Blanchett was Queen Elizabeth I in two productions: Elizabeth and Elizabeth – The Golden Age. The first film is from 1998 and enshrined the career of the actress in world cinema. In the plot, the monarch has just assumed the English throne and has to make great sacrifices in her personal life to contain threats to her reign.





Nigel Hawthorne was the unstable King George in the film The Folly of King George III. For the role, the artist received a nomination to the oscar as Best Actor and won the BAFTA in 1996. The plot followed the history of the royal family during the late 18th century, an unstable period in the reign due to the monarch’s mental problems. It seems that royalty has never been free from controversy, does it?





Emily Blunt also had the taste of being a royal in the film The Young Queen Victoria. The actress played the heiress to the throne who, even at the age of 17, had to deal with the intrigues, duties and interests that surrounded her reign. The production was nominated for three oscars and won Best Costume Design.





Kristen Stewart was honored to play Princess Diana in the film spencer, and obviously could not be left out of this list. The feature, which premiered in January 2022, tells the story of the end of the relationship between King Charles III and the people’s princess during the Christmas festivities.





Disclosure Kristen is not alone in this. In 2013, Naomi Watts also played Princess Diana in the film Diana. Just the same, isn’t it?





Disclosure in the film two queens, Margot Robbie was Queen Elizabeth I. The 2018 plot addresses the events of the Northern Rebellion. However, despite being critically acclaimed, the production ended up suffering some judgments for being incongruous with reality at some points in history. Even so, he received nominations for the BAFTA and Oscar.





Natalie Portman literally lost her mind in the movie The other. The actress played the ambitious young Anne Boleyn, second wife of King Henry VIII and Queen Consort of the Kingdom of England, from 1533 to 1536. The monarch was also known for being the mother of Queen Elizabeth I.





Disclosure Henry Cavill is also on this list! Despite being known for being the Super man in theaters, the actor has also played a member of royalty. In the same historical context as the film The otherCavill was Charles Brandon, 1st Duke of Suffolk, in the series The Tudors.



