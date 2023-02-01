Ashe and Caitlyn supports: the pros explain why they are used

When a game like League of Legends offers the ability to play virtually any champion in any lane, that’s always a good sign. That is to say, there are characters designed for a specific function and the community is looking for a totally opposite one.

because imagine that Ashe or Caitlyn were to be supports priority and banned in the world’s major leagues… “Because you have to imagine it, right?” Many naive people will think that, due to lack of time or desire, they have not yet seen the LEC or the LCK.

Well no, you don’t have to imagine anything; ashe and caitlyn are right now goal in competitive LoL but not as ADC, but as supportssomething that some time ago would have been practically unimaginable.





This meta will be making champions like them be seen in many soloQs picked What supportscausing a lot of trouble to the ADCs, because it is not the same that BeryL uses it as Terminator4775 uses it.

But beyond that, it has been the professionals themselves who have been asked about ADC’s meta as supports and they have given the main keys to this goal, in addition to providing some other solution.

To supports What Peterof NS or GumayusiADC of T1, the problem lies in the rune rain of bladeswhich makes after a first autoattack the next two launch at breakneck speed.

For other players, like BeryLexpert in picks rare in the bot lanethe reason lies in the rise of Heimerdinger and the supports of AP with the AP support item, which makes it so that just by hitting enemies they earn gold and snowball in the lane.

In fact, BeryL states that the big problem with this is that tank supports are disappearing on numerous occasions, since the melee item for supports does not load until the 20th minute mark.

Riot Games is going to nerf The Shadow Sword is coming soon, although this is not the reason why ADC supports are OP, but one of its items in the recipe: the jagged dagger.

With this object, playing Ashe or Caitlyn you can punish champions like Heimerdinger, Lux or another similar AP a lot, making them not stand out as much with the support AP item and they do not take over the power of the game from early.

Therefore, what Riot should do is nerf Spellthief’s Edge and lower the amount of gold and mana it gives out, especially for tanky supports. (which will be improved) shine more, and do not have to draw double ADC online.