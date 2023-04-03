Asked about Shakira, Piqué vents: ‘Disappointed with society’

– I don’t want to get into it (on this subject), because it’s a personal issue. But we don’t think about the consequence that things can have on a mental level. We don’t think about the other person. What has to happen? Someone commit suicide? I’m really disappointed with what civil society is – he vented.

Live with streamer and journalist Gerard Romero, former defender Piqué was asked about the songs released by Shakira with hints at the end of the relationship between the two . The Spaniard declined to comment on details about the relationship with the Colombian, but he did vent about the judgments received on social networks after the repercussions of the separation of the former couple.

Despite the outburst, Piqué then stated that he does not care about the criticism received on the internet.

– You don’t know the messages I get on social media from people who are her fans. For me, it doesn’t really matter. Zero. Because they are people who want to know everything, there is no life, what importance do I have to give? Zero. I will never meet them, they are like robots-she said.

This Sunday, Shakira announced that she is moving from Barcelona, ​​Spain, to Miami, in the United States, accompanied by her children Milan and Sasha. According to the Spanish newspaper “La Vanguardia”, Piqué was very angry with his ex-wife’s decision. According to the newspaper, the Spaniard considered the choice “unilateral and hasty”.