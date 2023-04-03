Asteroid City | Retro sci-fi with Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie

Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson, retro science fiction film set in 1955, with Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie.

Synopsis of Asteroid City

The film Asteroid City is set in a fictional town in the American desert around 1955. In it, the script of a convention of Junior Astronomers/Space Cadets, organized to gather students from all over the country, and their families, for a competition school of scholarship is spectacularly interrupted by events that can impact and transform the world.

Asteroid City Cast

Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe , Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Jeff Goldblum

The film’s producers are Wes Anderson, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson. The screenplay is by Wes Anderson, and the story is by Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola.

Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson, opens in theaters nationwide on August 10, 2023.