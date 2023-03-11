Astralis confirms the signings of LIDER and Jandro

Astralis wants to continue its trend from ‘less to more’ and for this it has moved in the transfer market prior to the Spring Split. The Danish organization has officially confirmed the additions of Adam Ilyasov «LEADER»as a new headline medium. In addition, the club has also confirmed the arrival of Alejandro Fernández-Valdés.”jandro«, who returns to the bench after being absent in the first three months of the year. After two and a half years, the entity will dispense with the services of Oliver Ryppa «Dajor«.

LIDER arrives at Astralis after a 2022 full of ups and downs. The Norwegian started the year as part of the inactive squad of Team Vitality, as the French organization took over the services of Luka Perkovic «Perkz«. Facing the Summer Splitthe media headed to North America with Golden Guardians, where he played both in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) as in the academy league. Inside of League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), in addition to playing in Vitality, he was also part of Misfits Gaming.

LIDER is a medium with a controversial profile within the LEC, as it has an aggressive playstyle that stands out with melee characters. Its range of champions has always been at the center of doubt, but the first coach of Astralis, Baltat Alin-Ciprian «AoD«, He explained in the club’s official statement the reasons for his signing. «LIDER’s style of play fits very well in the team, we hope that his presence will create more space for our jungler and generally improve our level“, has assured the technician.

Jandro returns to the LEC

Jandro’s signing by Astralis implies his return to the LEC three years later. The Spaniard arrives at the Danish team as an assistant coach, but previously he was the first coach of Misfits Gaming throughout 2022. Since then the coach has been at Giants, a club he left in November 2022 after losing the Super League final against Team Heretics. Beyond Spain, Fernández-Valdés also spent time in England as Fnatic’s academy coach.