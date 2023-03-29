Astralis ends for the first time in its history a regular phase with a positive record

The arrival of Astralis to League of Legends has not been as pleasant as the one it had in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). However, years later, the Danish organization is reaping the fruits of its labor. For the first time in history, the club has managed to finish a regular phase of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) with more wins than losses. not even in the past winter seasonso far his best divided Within the maximum regional competition, he had managed to overcome that barrier.

Astralis is being one of the revelation teams of the LEC in this 2023. The Danish organization has surpassed its particular ‘ceiling’, ensuring a record of six wins and three losses, a record that has given it second position in the first phase of the spring season. However, this is his best result in history in the regular phase, since previously he had never exceeded seventh position. With the new format of the top European competition, the Danish team has overcome all its barriers. These had been its results until the end of 2022:

Spring Split 2021 : Ninths (6-12)

: Ninths (6-12) Summer Split 2021 : Seventh-eighth (7-11)

: Seventh-eighth (7-11) Spring Split 2022 : Tenths (3-15)

: Tenths (3-15) Summer Split 2022: Ninths (7-11)

Is there a pending case like Astralis?

Although it may seem unlikely, in Europe there are still teams that must overcome the barrier that Astralis has crossed in this spring season. The first of them is Team Heretics, whose situation is logical since it is in its debut year within the LEC. However, the really alarming case in that of Excel Esports. Since the British organization debuted in 2019, it has never had more wins than losses in a regular phase. Not even in the new format of the European competition to which the Danish entity has adapted.

The only time during this five years that Excel Esports has reached the playoffs is in 2022, when it took over the services of Mihael Mehle «mikyx«. Although the British organization took fifth and sixth place respectively, even that season they did not achieve a positive record. His best historical result in the regular phase is nine wins and nine losses. However, this case is also emulated in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS). Golden Guardians is experiencing exactly the same situation as Excel, including qualifying for the playoffs along the way.

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.