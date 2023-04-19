Astralis replaces Xyp9x in the starting five

The absence in the major de Paris has done damage to Astralis and the organization has already taken action. The Danish club will not be in the last major of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) after falling into the Regional Major ranking (RMR) with one win and three wins. For this reason, the four times champions of a major of Counter-Strike They have decided to make changes to their starting five for the future. Andreas Hojsleth «xyp9x» will be replaced by Alexander Givskov «Altekz«, who goes up to the first team from the academy.

In an official statement issued by the club, Xyp9x has reaffirmed that the change is due to the result in the European RMR. «I remain very disappointed that we did not qualify for the major. That was my goal and everyone’s ambition. An organization like Astralis must participate in all Majors and be able to compete for the title. We lose the opportunity for the second time in a row, so it is clear that we must assess all the options. I know the game and how I contribute, but I’m also from Astralis and I’ll do whatever it takes to move forward.“Said the Dane. He Clutch Minister He was one of the players with whom the Danish entity did not qualify for the major from Rio de Janeiro.

Astralis has chosen to give way to Altekz, a player who according to data from HLTV, count with one rating of 1.15 in the 109 maps played in 2023. Due to his performance in the academy, the organization has chosen to temporarily give him ownership, but it is unknown if it will be a definitive move or if he will look for options in the market in the future. For the moment, the certainty is that Givskov will be supervised by Xyp9x. «People close to me know that I am a team player, and even though I am now taking a break from the first team, I will always be ready to help the organization that I have been a part of since the beginning. There are many talented players in the academy and I hope to help them. I hope that my experience and knowledge of countless international tournaments can be useful to players“, explained the Clutch Minister.

When will Altekz debut with Astralis?

Although Xyp9x leaves the title in the first team, the clutch Ministry He will continue in the organization as part of the second team. At the moment she will compete in the European Pro League. On the other hand, for the debut of Altekz with the first team, Astralis fans will have to wait longer. Givskov will debut in the next Blazy Partya tournament on-line which will be played from April 27 and will feature teams like ENCE, BIG or OG.

