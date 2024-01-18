Astros trying to reach an agreement with Josh Hader (report)

The Astros will look to fill the void left in the bullpen by Kendall Graveman, who will miss the entire year post surgeryWith the best reliever on the market.
MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman reported that Houston is trying to reach an agreement with Josh Hader. According to Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required), the club’s interest is not new; The Astros attempted to acquire him before the 2023 trade deadline. Hader spent a few years in Houston’s minor league system before being traded to the Brewers midway through the 2015 season.
Hader is demanding the largest contract ever given to a reliever, a record currently held by Puerto Rican Edwin Díaz, who at the time agreed to five years and US$102 million with the Mets. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, it seems like with each passing day, it’s becoming less and less likely that a left-hander will get a contract with those attributes.
“Many clubs have been reluctant to spend big sums on closers, even clubs with Hader’s track record, so it will be interesting to see what happens to his contract once he signs it,” Feinsand wrote.,
It’s unclear whether the Astros offered Hader a contract or not, but if they acquire him, he would form a solid back end of the Astros bullpen along with flamethrower Ryan Pressley and Brian Abreu.
