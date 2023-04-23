At 10+ on April 22

Here at Antena 1, the listener chooses the songs they will enjoy on the radio! Now you will have the 10 most requested of the week.

MILEY CYRUS – FLOWERS

Another week Miley Cyrus dominates the top of the ranking! The recently released track by the American artist is taken from her upcoming eighth studio album, “Endless Summer Vacation”, which was made available on March 10th.

The song features production by Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, responsible for great hits by British singer Harry Styles such as “As It Was”, “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar”, among other big names in the music industry.

ROSA LINN – SNAP

Again occupying the top 3, the single was composed and written by the Armenian artist herself in collaboration with Larzz Principato, Courtney Harrell, Allie Crystal and Tamar Kaprelian.

“Snap” reached the top of the charts in Belgium, and the TOP 10 in countries such as Germany, Austria, Holland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. The song also peaked at number 21 on the UK Singles Chart, making Rosa Linn the most successful foreign act at Eurovision 2022 in the UK.

STEPHEN SANCHEZ – UNTIL I FOUND YOU

Moving up two spots, “Until I Found You” feels like a classic love song. This is thanks to the soft touches that lead to slow dancing, even imagining a beach environment, and is easily able to leave listeners mesmerized or even more passionate.

Despite only having three songs at the moment, Stephen’s catalog is already a hit with those who enjoy honest and intimate songwriting.

HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

It’s no surprise that the hit from the talented Harry Styles has remained in this week’s top 10+ ranking, even more so with “As It Was”. The single was the first track of the year to reach 1 million copies sold. The track has moved up one position since the last list.

GEORGE COSBY – DAY IN DAY OUT

This fantastic hit by the British George Cosby continues to be successful in this week’s ranking! Released on May 28, 2021, it is included in the singer’s eponymous album.

Keeping with tradition, the song was accompanied by a super-produced music video that helped convey the reflective mood of the song. The track is 3 minutes long and had a special cover art. It is a montage with a photo of the singer and a game of colors.

LEWIS CAPALDI – FORGET ME

“Forget Me”, by singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, was officially released on September 9 by Vertigo and Universal, and since last week it has been one position higher. It was released to compose his next studio album, the second of his career, entitled “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”.

The track was announced by surprise by the singer to his fans on September 2, 2022 during a show at London’s O2 Arena. He addressed the crowd, saying, “I said at the start of the show that it’s been a while since I’ve released new music, a long time, three years actually, but luckily September 9th that changes”.

FREYA RIDINGS – WEEKENDS

The song was released in January of this year and is already among the 10+ requested by our fans! The track is taken from the singer’s second studio album, “Blood “Orange”, which is scheduled to debut on May 5th – soon.

“It’s an album in two halves, 18 months of me really heartbroken and alone and then 18 months of being the happiest I’ve ever been. So it’s those two halves, the bitter and the sweet, transitioning from one to the other and allowing yourself to go through that,” Freya revealed.

TAYLOR SWIFT – ANIT HERO

“Anti-Hero” is the most famous song from “Midnights”, Taylor Swift’s long-awaited tenth album. Successor to the unpublished works “Folklore” and “Evermore”, from 2020, the disc reached the public in October last year and enshrined the singer as one of the biggest names in pop music of all time.

TOM SPEIGHT – THE ONE

It is the first time that “The One” is present in the ranking of Antena 1! The single was released in January of this year, and marks the beginning of a new era in Tom Speight’s career. More mature than ever, the singer shared that he intends to release his third studio album in 2023. We will be looking forward to it!

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – TURN BACK THE HANDS OF TIME

Originally a ’70s classic, this version of the hit is a retelling of a Tyrone Davis composition sung by Bruce Springsteen. The track is part of your LP “Only The Strong Survive”, released in 2022, where the vocalist records covers of his favorite soul songs.

See too:

ARTIST OF THE WEEK: JAMES BLUNT IS HIGHLIGHTED IN THE PROGRAMMING

KATE BUSH, HARRY STYLES AND ED SHEERAN CONTINUE FOR BRITISH COMPOSER AWARDS

tap to enlarge

Special discounts for distributors