At 19, Deva Cassel is at the peak of her glory with this look created by her mother’s favorite hairdresser, Monica Bellucci.

Deva Cassel stole from her mother Monica Bellucci her beauty, her style and also… her hairdresser! Discover the models’ hair looks created by the French stars’ favorite hairstylists.

Deva Casal and her mother Monica Bellucci were in attendance celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Trinity de Cartier collection on the evening of February 7, 2024. On February 12, the eldest daughter of Vincent Cassel posted photos from the event on Instagram, during which she absolutely glowed with striking beauty.

Deva Castle Extra Shiny Hair

At just 19 years old, Deva Castle already understands everything there is to know about beauty, always looking great. If the model took a risk with her luxurious Dior dress with semi-transparent top, her beauty was more modest, revealing a mad elegance. To do this, Deva Cassel relied on John Nollet (Carita Artistic Director), barber of the stars Who also takes care of the look of her mother Monica Bellucci’s hair. She, who also works with Charlotte Casiraghi, Audrey Tautou and Emmanuelle Béart, opted for straight hair to style the Deva Castle. Her advice for getting a very attractive style: tuck shiny hair behind the young star’s ears, to stabilize the hairstyle and highlight her beautiful face.

Deva Castle’s sexy smokey makeup

As for her evening makeup, the Rome-born brunette once again impressed with an accomplished look created by makeup artist Letizia Carnevale, who also works with Monica Bellucci. Thus, she wore a delicate makeup thanks to brown eyeshadow that barely extended to the temples for a few captivating cat eye effect, Curled eyelashes, an even complexion and a nude mouth: that’s all it takes to make Deva Castle look like one of the most fashionable It Girls of the moment!