At 53, Jennifer Lopez poses topless and panties for a noble cause

the international star Jennifer Lopez impacted netizens by showing off his, already known and admired, good shape at the height of 53 years by sharing with followers of Instagram one click wearing panties and doing topless. The artist chose the provocative photo to draw attention to a noble cause: the stress awareness month in the United States.

The actress and singer opted for the account of her beauty brand, on the Instagramto bring a reflection on the subject: “It’s #NationalStressAwarenessMonth and we want to remind you how important it is to make time for self-care. Dedicated time for you every day helps with your mental health and overall well-being“.

Jeniffer Lopez poses for the campaign. Playback/Instagram/@jlobeauty

j-lo he even took the opportunity to make a list of precautions to avoid having moments of stress. the wife of ben affleck does not give up her skin and body care routine, in addition to physical exercises and healthy eating, she resorts to spending quality time with loved ones and occupying her mind by being creative to ward off any chance of being a victim of the stress.

Despite the campaign against stress, j-lo is at the center of a controversy after launching a brand of alcoholic beverage, being labeled as opportunistic since she has always declared that she does not drink anything alcoholic and speaks openly about the negative effects caused by this type of product. Another problem is that her husband is an alcoholic in treatment, and it was this disease that led to the end of the actor’s marriage to the mother of his three children, the actress Jennifer Garner.



Jennifer Lopez has been severely criticized after launching an alcoholic beverage brand (Reproduction/Instagram)

Right after sharing a video advertising his brand, affectionately called Delolain reference to her nickname “Lola”, as she is called by family members, the artist was bombarded by negative messages from fans who said they were disappointed with the singer.

Featured Photo: Jennifer Lopez – Reproduction/Instagram