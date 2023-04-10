At age 30, Tasha’s performer in ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ appears in a recent photo on Instagram









The series “Everybody Hates Chris” loosely chronicles the story of comedian Chris Rock’s childhood in Bed-Stuy, New York City. It begins with moving his family from a housing project to a residence in the new neighborhood.

Chris starts the plot at the age of 13 and has to face a difficult routine, where everyone usually gets along, except him. The boy lives with his parents Julius and Rochelle and his siblings Tonya and Drew.

Despite the daily difficulties they face, they form a united family and Chris learns about important values ​​thanks to his father’s advice and his mother’s frankness.

He has the beautiful Tasha as a neighbor, with whom he is in love. The character was played by the American actress Paige Hurd. Born in Dallas, Texas, she is currently 30 years old.

His big screen debut was in the 2005 comedy starring Queen Latifah called “Beauty Shop”. After that, she was selected for the highly successful sitcom “Todo Mundo Hates Chris”, which in Brazil became popular after being shown on Record TV.

In 2003, Paige starred in the movie “The Cat in the Hat” and partnered with singer Justin Bieber in the music video “Never Let You Go”. The star also worked on the cast of “Crosstown”.

On Instagram, the actress appears in a recent photo shared with her more than 1.8 million followers, earning her multiple accolades.

