At just 9 years old, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will launch a makeup brand and toy line – Celebrities

North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, will enter the business world at just 9 years old. The 42-year-old star registered four brands for her daughter earlier this month, including a beauty brand and a toy line.

The first registered trademark for North is for a skin care line that can have various products such as facial oils, shower gels and cosmetics. The founder of the SKIMS brand has also registered a toy line that will include dolls, doll accessories, play sets for action figures or bath toys.according to “The US Sun”.

But it didn’t stop there. The third brand is focused on the advertising sector and the fourth is related to entertainment services. In 2019, Kim Kardashian had already registered a clothing brand for her eldest daughter.

North has an account with her mother on TikTok, where she has more than 15 million followers. The eldest daughter of the star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” accompanied Kim in fashion weeks, showing an interest in the industry, in addition to being very fond of music.

North is not the only daughter of the ex-couple with registered trademarks in her name. Psalm, the youngest son, already has 12 registered trademarks in his name at just 3 years old, as well as Saint, 7 years old, and Chicago, 5 years old, reveals the “Daily Mail”.