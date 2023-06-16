At least 79 dead already after shipwreck off Greek coast: “The number of missing is still very high”

A shipwreck off the Greek coast on Wednesday morning killed at least 79 people. The boat, reportedly carrying 400 to 600 refugees, was on its way from Libya to Italy. 104 people could be saved, but many people aboard the plane are still missing.

The disaster occurred in the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, about 47 nautical miles from Pylos, a village in the Peloponnese in southwestern Greece. Most of the passengers on board were youths from Afghanistan and Pakistan. They were hoping to make the crossing from the Libyan coastal city of Tobruk to the European mainland, but the fishing boat capsized halfway through the journey.

All the passengers – some sources speak of 400 people, others 600 or 700 – ended up in the cold waters of the Mediterranean Sea. The Greek authorities, who were alerted by a border police helicopter at around 2 am, launched a massive search operation. At the same time, 183 people have been traced, out of which 79 have died. Another 104 people were rescued and transferred to the Greek city of Kalamata for treatment. The strong wind made the search very difficult.

The survivors are being cared for in the Greek city of Kalamata. , © Reuters

panic on board

Because no one knows how many people were on board the 20-30-metre-long vessel, it is unclear how many are still missing, but officials are sure there are many still at sea. So the death toll will undoubtedly rise further, possibly in the hundreds. “People were crammed together on the deck of the ship, probably the same was true of the hold,” a coast guard spokesman told Greek state broadcaster ERT. “The number of missing people is still very high.”

It is not yet clear how the accident happened. Greek authorities suspect that the ship began to shake suddenly after a panic on board. According to the Coast Guard, no one was wearing a life jacket and the passengers may have even refused offers of help just hours before the disaster.

The shipwreck near Pylos is the deadliest shipping disaster off the Greek coast since June 3, 2016, when at least 320 people were killed. The waters off the Greek coast are a popular route for refugees from the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

The Greek Ministry of Migration has accused international smuggling networks of endangering the lives of migrants. According to UN statistics, this year alone some 72,000 refugees have reached Europe via the Mediterranean Sea. About 1,000 people are estimated to have died at those crossings this year.