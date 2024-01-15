At nearly 60, Salma Hayek and Linda Evangelista haven’t lost any of their splendor

Salma Hayek appeared with Linda Evangelista for the British edition of Vogue magazine. A picture that redefines natural beauty and brotherhood.

For the latest edition of British Vogue, with Edward Enninful as editor-in-chief, the British magazine achieved a feat by bringing together the most powerful women in the world. In one of the photos, we can see Salma Hayek and Linda Evangelista striking a more sublime and intricate pose than ever before.

Salma Hayek and Linda Evangelista for British Vogue

For the March 2024 edition of British Vogue, Salma Hayek and Linda Evangelista posed in black and white looks. But most of all her beauty creates a sensation. With hair swept back thanks to a headband, a glowing mouth and eyes highlighted by a light line of black liner, the Canadian model looks stunning in this mesmerizing shot by photographer Red Rogers. For the Mexican-American-Lebanese actress, a perfect complexion, nude lips and XXL eyelashes frame her face, while a wavy blow-dry done by hairstylist Jennifer Yepez completes it all.

The photo, published on the magazine’s Instagram page, did not leave Internet users indifferent. Many people praised the beauty of both women: “two beautiful women,you are amazing,beautiful ladies,two of the most beautiful women on earth,

Two eternal beauty inspirations

Salma Hayek and Linda Evangelista, 57 and 58, still mesmerize us with their beauty. And this tendency to remain radiant, whether on the red carpet, on social networks or on the cover of a magazine, helps to strengthen their aura.timeless icon, If Salma Hayek is a fan of beauty treatments based on radiofrequency and meditation to stay young, the former iconic top model of the 90s preserved her aesthetic capital for a long time with cryolipolysis, before falling victim to a rare secondary condition. Kept, who left them. distorted.