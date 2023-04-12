At the age of 40, Elite Model Look returns to Angola, CV and Moz

The biggest model competition in the world, Elite Model Look, is back and, in the year it celebrates its 40th anniversary, it is being held again in Angola, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The contest responsible for launching the careers of models such as Amilna Estevão (Angola), Elsa Baldaia (Angola), Maria Borges (Angola), Júlia Manguene (Mozambique), Alécia Morais (Cape Verde), Cláudia Morais (Cape Verde), Cindy Crawford and Gisele Bündchen, will be looking for new faces in these three countries, starting with Cape Verde.

The tender will then travel to Mozambique in May and Angola in July.

The Elite Model Look is an unrivaled leader in the world fashion market as it is the oldest (1983) and most prestigious modeling competition. The winners of the competition sign a contract with the network of agencies of the Elite group, which, among several top models, represents Adut Akech, Kendall Jenner and Iryna Shayk.

Over the years, Elite Model Look has been a pioneer in bringing new and different model proposals to the fashion market, always creating and maintaining an environment that respects candidates from all backgrounds.

To stay up to date with the casting dates, just follow the contest’s social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.