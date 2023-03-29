At Trial, Gwyneth Paltrow Is Dressing to Say Where She’d Rather Be

The Washington Post – When famous people like Gwyneth Paltrow need to go to judgment, one of the many crucial choices they face is how to dress. Should they bring with them the aura of their outsized fame? Or should they withdraw into ordinary personalities?

Coming up in the style of the publically known entity can reassert power – but it risks looking absurd when viewed under unflattering fluorescent lights, alongside lawyers, judges and court staff in their everyday work uniforms. Assuming a more prosaic, pared-down, setting-appropriate appearance, on the other hand, can communicate seriousness—but it can also remind judges and other observers, perhaps inconveniently, that mega-celebrities are, after all, fragile, fallible humans like the rest of us. the others.

This week, Gwyneth Paltrowactress and founder of Goop, appeared in court in Utah, where she is accused of colliding with another skierthe retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, while vacationing in Park City in 2016. Sanderson alleges Paltrow fled afterward and that the collision left him with broken ribs and permanent brain damage. After asking for $3 million, Sanderson is now suing Paltrow for $300,000. Paltrow, for her part, is suing Sanderson for $1 and the cost of her legal fees, alleging that it was actually Sanderson who collided with her.

Continues after advertising

In Paltrow’s defense is the belief that Sanderson’s lawsuit is aimed at exploiting Paltrow’s wealth and celebrity, and this week, the Paltrow’s style choices seem to have silently pointed to this sentiment. With lavish gold jewelry on traditional business looks like suits, cardigans and turtleneck sweaters, her hair down and modest makeup, Paltrow effectively juggled modesty It is glam. She simultaneously sent two texts that could very well be at odds: “Look, I’m just a mom who tried to take her teens on a ski vacation” and “Yes, I’m rich and famous and I shouldn’t be wasting my time on this. ”.

You don’t have to have Billy Flynn as a lawyer to know that when you’re in the dock, you have to give the impression that you couldn’t have committed the act in question. Many famous defendants sought respectability, maturity, wide-eyed innocence or even decrepitude in their courtroom days.

Other cases

In 2005, Lil’ Kim ditched the colorful, flashy ensembles she was famous for in favor of a starched white blouse, conventional makeup, and a beige suit with subtle pinstripes—business chic—to appear in federal court on charges of related perjury. to a shooting near a New York radio station.

When Winona Ryder was on trial on shoplifting charges in 2002, The Washington Post’s Robin Givhan noted her feminine headbands and elegant knee-length skirts and dresses — but wondered after Ryder was convicted: attempt to manipulate opinions by using wardrobe so deftly that it backfires?”

Most recently, Harvey Weinstein arrived for the 2020 trial in New York unshaven and propped up in an orthopedic walker with tennis balls affixed to his feet. “The decrepit Weinstein, his bent body slowly dragging himself,” noted Jasmine E. Harris of the New York Times, “contrasts his image as a powerful Hollywood executive now accused of rape and sexual assault.”

Julie Jacobson/AP Harvey Weinstein arriving in court Photo: Julie Jacobson/AP

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in court last year suing each other for defamation, wore understated, elegant suits and careful hairstyles as they traded allegations of drug abuse and drunkenness.

Steve Helber/AP Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in May 2022 Photo: Steve Helber/AP

Gwyneth Paltrow’s clothes

So far, Paltrow’s wardrobe selections have emphasized that she is, in fact, someone who skis and can be involved in the occasional accident; in particular, the cozy white turtleneck sweater and aviator sunglasses she wore on Tuesday invoked ’80s ski fashion in all its glory, as depicted in the film. gucci housefrom 2021.

Rick Bowmer/AP Gwyneth Paltrow on Tuesday, the 21st Photo: Rick Bowmer/AP

But Paltrow’s other style decisions felt more deliberately calibrated for the moment. On Tuesday, the opening day of the trial, and again on Wednesday (when she wore a belted cardigan), Paltrow drew on the long tradition of famous ladies wearing white to appear as defendants – the color of lambs, lilies, of snow, doves and other notable symbols of peace, purity and innocence – like Ryder, Cardi B and Naomi Campbell before her.

Paltrow’s smooth, gentle silhouettes also presented a subtle contrast to the claim that she had collided with another skier and then fled.

On Thursday, Paltrow donned a relaxed-looking gray suit over a thin, crew-neck shirt in the same color.

Jeff Swinger/AP Gwyneth Paltrow arrives for the trial in Park City on Thursday, the 23rd Photo: Jeff Swinger/AP

Friday, when Paltrow sat down to hear a witness statement in a long-sleeved, dark collared blouse, pursed lips and high cheekbones, she appeared friendly and non-threatening — and also mildly irritated about missing a staff meeting. Goop, or a vegan lunch reservation, or a crystal clear sound bath.

She would also be well dressed for all of this, it can be noted. As if this court appearance was being squeezed, gently, between other commitments.

When Paltrow took the floor on Friday afternoon, her serene disposition was punctuated by occasional benevolent smiles and swigs from a glass bottle of Mountain Valley Spring Water. Listening carefully and speaking carefully, but sometimes looking at her interlocutor with the same expression as a mother listening to her 8-year-old son blatantly lie, Paltrow conveyed with her face and voice what she had already conveyed with her clothes: respect and compliance, but only to the extent necessary. As if she was anxious to get this whole annoyance over with and get back to the day’s tasks. / TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU