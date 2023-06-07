Atha Energy Corporation Announces Change in Management

Atha Energy Corporation announced that Doug Engdahl will join Atha’s Board of Directors and assume the role of Managing Director. Mr. Engdahl brings rich uranium experience as a former Senior Mine Geologist at Cameco Corporation’s MacArthur River Mine and is responsible for managing ATHA’s land development programs and technical personnel to support exploration of a further 3.4 million-acre land package. Will be responsible for Company promotion. Led by Doug Engdahl, the group brings extensive knowledge and experience in successfully conducting global mining exploration, including uranium and within the Athabasca Basin. This includes expertise in all aspects of geological, geophysical, environmental and community efforts, which will play a key role in compiling geophysical and geological data and interpreting ETHA’s land package. Mr. Engdahl has over 20 years of experience managing various companies with over 15 years of geological experience in both the junior and major exploration and mining industries in North America and Africa. His extensive mineral exploration experience has focused on resource and mining modelling, with an emphasis on structural geology and resource calculation, along with data collection and interpretation, drilling target generation and drilling program management. Mr. Engdahl has extensive experience with resources in the Athabasca Basin, having spent more than eight years as a senior mining geologist at Cameco Corporation’s MacArthur River Mine, the largest high-quality uranium mine in the world. The company also announced the resignation of Georg Kleinboeck as Vice President, Exploration. ATHA would like to thank Mr. Kleinboeck for his contributions during his time with the company. The Company has appointed Doug Adams as Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Adams has over 17 years of geoscientific experience in the mining industry with a special focus on uranium. Mr. Adams worked at Cameco for over 10 years as a geologist where he managed multiple projects and was responsible for drilling targets, downhole data interpretation and supervision of junior geologists. In addition to Cameco, Mr. Adams also gained uranium experience at Denison Mines, 92 Energy and Okapi Resources. He has been a part of important uranium discoveries and development of known deposits in the Athabasca region. Mr. Adams has made significant contributions to GMZ zone discoveries at Eagle Point, MacArthur River and West MacArthur River, Crow Butte, Brown Ranch and most recently on 92 Energy’s Gemini Project. He has extensive experience in non-conforming, roll-front and tabular basis statements in the US and Canada. In addition, the company announced the resignation of Morgan Tincher from the company’s board of directors. Mr. Tincher will continue to provide consulting services to ATHA. Rob Freeson, M.Sc. Environment expert: Mr. Frisson has over 15 years of experience in the environmental, regulatory framework, relationship building and

Communications for various industries with a primary focus on mining. Mr. Friesen has managed and implemented environmental management systems and programs that comply with regulations and ISO 14001 standards for uranium and gold mines in Saskatchewan, including Cameco Corporation’s MacArthur River Mine, the world’s largest High grade uranium mine. In addition to his technical expertise, Mr. Frisson has extensive experience in a variety of engagement and training opportunities as an industry and community subject matter expert and is adept at building regulatory, community and business relationships involving the mining industry in Saskatchewan. Chris Brown, P.Geo Geophysical Specialist: Mr. Brown has 17 years of experience applying borehole, ground and aerial geophysical methods to enhance mineral exploration projects in a variety of environments around the world. Mr. Brown has also been extensively involved in geophysical project management ranging from business development, client engagement and budgeting to survey planning, data acquisition, processing, modeling and interpretation. He has interpreted data sets for a wide variety of mineral deposits, including uranium. Melissa Engdahl, MBA, MSW Community Relations Specialist: Ms. Engdahl has over 25 years of experience working with individuals, communities, the public sector, non-profits and private companies, facilitating groups, leading community development initiatives Shared value principles and social awareness in the core business model of implementing and building organizational strategies,

Operations and Service/Supply Chain. Ms. Engdahl’s experience working with Indigenous communities over the past decade underscores the importance of reciprocity, trust, transparency and building authentic relationships in her practice. Her unique experience and diverse education are focused on supporting and innovating corporate social responsibility strategies and environmental, social and governance activities for the organizations she serves. Ty Magee, M.Sc., P.Geo Geochemical Specialist: Mr. Magee has more than 8 years of academic and commercial exploration experience and has worked on numerous projects in North America and internationally, from onsite to brownfield exploration resource in a variety of positions including as a contract geologist for a variety of Denison Mines. Mr. Magee brings exploration experience focusing on data collection, QA/QC and sampling methods, geological mapping and prospecting, geochemical data interpretation/modelling, project planning and targeting, and technical writing.

