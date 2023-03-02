Athletes who have esports teams

Did you know that Miguel Layún has his own esports team? Well, he’s not the only one. Meet the athletes who are dabbling in esports teams and video game leagues such as League of Legends and VALORANT.

Esports have become a global phenomenon in recent years, thanks to the professionalization of the sports ecosystem and the commitment of the teams to incorporate the best players. Streaming platforms and organizations have contributed to consolidating this world of competition and entertainment, allowing teams from all over the world to participate in video game leagues such as League of Legends and VALORANT.

Due to the growing popularity of esports, many footballers and other prominent athletes have decided to create their own teams. They stand out among them:

KRÜ Esports of Kun Aguero

of Challenge Esports of Raúl Jiménez and Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona

of 19esports by Miguel Layún

Stone Movistar Esports of the Argentine tennis player diego schwartzman.

The latter team even has a gaming academy made up of esports professionals who help improve VALORANT’s tactics and grow in the medium.

Kun Aguero

He is already close to 5 million followers on Twitch, and today he is the athlete with the highest audience worldwide. He decided to venture into the creation of KRÜ esports and inaugurated the “Klüb”, the central offices located in Buenos Aires.

In turn, he presented his team of VALORANT, managing to be one of the most recognized squads globally. This year and for the VTC 2023the organization opted for a Pan-American team receiving players from different parts of LATAM.

“With KRÜ we made history in VALORANT, we are very happy with what we achieved and that motivates us to go for more. This is our third year as a club and we are working hard to be side by side against the best teams in the world. We continue with the same aspiration to continue growing, soon there will be many news for our community” He commented on it Kun.

Raúl Jiménez and “Tecatito” Corona

What was once a pandemic dream for Mexican soccer players Raúl Jiménez and “Tecatito” Corona now it’s a reality Challenge Esports. The esports team has a Gaming House in Puebla, which has been chosen as its headquarters. They have already announced their first VALORANT roster to participate in the Closed Qualifier in 2023, which will be the main focus of their first semester.

Miguel Layun

In alliance with the Fox Sports journalist, Rodolfo Landeros, the footballer Miguel Layun announced its foray into the market with 19esports. Inspired by the number that he wore all his life on his bib throughout his career, Layún ventured into esports teams. It is worth mentioning that Layún has his YouTube channel, where he has been seen having some meetings with colleagues who are also video game lovers.

The involvement and commitment in VALORANT of all these prominent figures from the world of sports and entertainment have undoubtedly helped boost the popularity and acceptance of esports, especially in LATAM.

