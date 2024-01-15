Atlanta Braves cut 5 players, including Dezabel Hernandez

As the days go by, the 2024 season begins major League Baseball, This means that organizations like atlanta braves They have to think in advance how to build their roster for opening day.

The team he leads Brian Snitker This is one of the favorites with los angeles dodgers To become the representative of the National League in the next world Series, The amount of talent they have in each area makes them look like a tough opponent to beat.





Any player concerned atlanta braves And fighting for a position in spring training It is not easy for him at all. That’s why at this point in the calendar we’re already starting to see roster cuts opening day

After today’s match where the team lost to 4×3 minnesota twinsIt was decided to send several players to minor league,

Atlanta Braves cut five players

through this Account on X.comJournalist Justin Toscano reported that the organization atlanta braves Decisions on the future of five players, where the pitchers are dezabel hernandez And ian anderson As for the most notable names.

The Cuban made three appearances this pre-season, where in three innings of work he gave up an ERA of 3.00 with two strikeouts. during this time mlb Last season he appeared in four games and had an earned run average of 7.45 in 3.2 innings.

On the other hand, ian anderson, was moved to the minor leagues because he would be out of action while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The rest of the list is made up of pitchers dylan dodd, darius wine And alan winans the one who goes out atlanta braves With 53 players in the camp.