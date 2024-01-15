Atlanta reveals details of Ronald Acuna’s injury

team of atlanta braves Updated physical status of Ronald Acuna Jr. Last Friday, March 1, after having a problem with his right knee.

atlanta And baltimore orioles They had planned a fight for that day. In this commitment, Ronald Acuna Jr. He was first in the order and was a right fielder. a few minutes before giving the sound of “Play ball”The patrol team told the manager Brian Snitker Joe was experiencing knee discomfort, underwent surgery and, as a preventive measure, was removed from the lineup.





Between concerns about his condition and losing one of the purest talents in the game, it set off alarm bells for the team. A few days later it was reported that he would see a doctor the following week angelWhich will give a thorough assessment of how terrible the situation is four times all Star,

Ronald Acuna Jr. is expected to be ready for the start of the season

Thanks for the reports atlanta Through social networksThe following details were known: “Of Ronald Acuna Jr. he was treated last night Dr. ElAttrache In angelWho confirmed irritation in the meniscus of his right knee. acuña jr Will slowly increase baseball activities and hopefully he will be ready for opening day,,

Although this news is exciting for the board and fans, it is expected that he will no longer see action in preseason games. In the three games he appeared in, he hit .143 with a double and an RBI in seven at-bats.

braves They will start the campaign on the tour on March 28 Citizens Bank Park Of philadelphia phillies,

