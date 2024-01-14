Atlanta signs Venezuelan prospect Jose Perdomo for $5 million

atlanta braves assured the best likely born in venezuela of the current period of international firms, Deal between this 15th January jose perdomo And organization.

I forgive, born in September 2006, bats and throws right-handed. At 17 years old, he is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Despite not having a spectacular physique, he is considered a skilled player in all aspects of the game.

With a straight swing and good hand-eye coordination, the prospect excels with the bat. He has been compared to another Venezuelan infielder, Gleyber Torres, Hits both breakers and fastballs with ease.

new gem of atlanta braves What he lacks in height he makes up for in strength. As time went on, he began to appear stronger and this resulted in more power in his relationships.

special site mlb pipeline He has been defined as a hitter with an excellent understanding of the strike zone. He can hit all areas of the diamond with strong contact.

Initially, scouts believed he could be a good option for third or second base. However, his defensive improvement makes it seem like he could develop at shortstop. Has good movement and a strong arm.

Atlanta Braves offered over $5 million

atlanta braves they carried Jose Perdomo with a five million dollar bonus, The biggest bonus in 2023 belonged to his compatriot Ethan Salas with slightly higher figures (5.6 million). signed with salas San Diego Padres, Actually, both players impressed Display Developed in Florida in 2022.

They five million dollars Represents the largest bonus amount offered by a team in the current trading period international firms, jose perdomo It is believed number three international prospect And the first to be born Venezuela,