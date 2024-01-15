Atlantic diet: what it consists of and what benefits it offers compared to the Mediterranean diet

image Source, getty images caption, The Atlantic diet includes more fish and shellfish than the Mediterranean diet.

With a diverse offering of fresh and brightly colored foods, the Mediterranean diet – which includes fruits, vegetables, fish, shellfish, grains and legumes, mixed with copious amounts of olive oil – has established itself for healthy eating over the years. Established as one of the patterns. ,

This diet is linked to a reduced risk of heart disease as well as other diseases (including cancer), improved sleep quality, and better gut health.

However, another regional diet has been causing a stir recently following the publication of a study showing that people who follow it have a lower risk of suffering from chronic diseases.

this is the call atlantic dietWhich originates from the Celtic peoples who lived in the European Atlantic arc (and includes Ireland, Scotland, South Wales, England, the Isle of Man and the French region of Brittany) and is preserved to the present day Galicia and northern Portugal,

According to the study published in JAMA NetworkAccording to the Journal of the American Medical Association, the Atlantic Diet Lowers the Risk metabolic syndrome,

It’s a combination of high blood pressure, high blood fat levels, obesity and high blood sugar levels, which can lead to heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

“This is a very important finding because metabolic syndrome, today, affects about 25% of the adult population,” María del Mar Calvo Malvar, a clinical analysis specialist at the University Hospital of Santiago de Compostela, tells BBC Mundo. Coordinator of the Clinical Group of the GALIAT Study (Galicia Atlantic Diet) and co-author of the published analysis Jama,

image Source, getty images caption, The diet originated in the European Atlantic Arc, but is preserved today in Galicia and northern Portugal.

The study – a secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial – involved more than 500 participants.

But what exactly does this eating pattern involve and how does it differ from the Mediterranean diet?

Fresh and local food

“Like most traditional diets, this diet is characterized by high consumption Fresh, locally sourced seasonal foodsKilometer Zero Food,” says Calvo Malvar.

“This includes high consumption of Fruit and of vegetablesOf beansOf Potato, Of grains, especially Whole grains, preferably as Bread, Of crazy, especially of pills, Of fishOf sea ​​food and of dairy“, keep going.

“consumption of the meat is medium and often forms part of dishes that include different types of meat and vegetables, as is the case moderate consumption of eggs,

Main source of vegetable fat olive oilFor both cooking and dressing.

Not only what is eaten but how it is prepared

The diet emphasizes not only the foods that are put on the table, but also the way they are prepared.

image Source, getty images caption, Vegetables, fruits, fish, seafood, grains and cereals are important parts of the diet.

Very simple cooking techniques are used, with a minimal preparationAs boil food, cook it Steam or as a stew, to preserve both its appearance and flavor.

Neither is the use of sauces or anything that masks the taste of the ingredients.

That is to say: almost straight from garden to table.

Although Calvo Malver assures that the diet is economical, outside the region this is not always the case: in some countries the price of seafood and fish is high.

Mediterranean vs Atlantic

But how different is this proposal really compared to the Mediterranean diet?

In the opinion of Dariush Mozaffarian, director of the Institute of Food and Medicine at Tufts University in the United States, the Atlantic diet is “essentially a Mediterranean diet.”

“The name of the Atlantic Diet is more Pak competition due to regional rivalryBecause of the food, that makes a really significant difference to the diet,” he tells BBC Mundo.

image Source, getty images caption, The diet consists of products that are locally sourced.

“The biggest difference is that the main staple food is Potatoes instead of pasta, But both contain starch“, They say.

“Also, there are diets Very similar It includes fruits, vegetables, nuts, fish… I think it’s essentially another version of a healthy diet, the principles of which are almost the same as the Mediterranean diet.”

However, Calvo Malvar emphasizes that this is a different pattern of eating.

“Atlantic gastronomy makes great use of vegetables of the genus brassicaLike turnip greens or cabbage, which have very good nutritional properties and have been shown to play a role in the prevention of various diseases,” he explains.

“With this consume Fish and seafood is much better The same as any other dietary pattern in our environment, including the Mediterranean diet. The same applies to dairy in the form of milk and cheese.

“And finally Prefer wine (in moderate amounts) over beerCalvo Malvar says.

Differences and nuances aside, this and much other research makes it clear that regular consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, fish, eggs and healthy fats provides us with a wide range of vitamins, minerals, essential fiber and antioxidants. Provides. Keep us healthy.

