Atlas: The Humiliating Defeat of the Red and Black at Mazatlán

The red and black team was unable to make the trip and lost by a score of 2–0 against Mazatlán, who finished last in the tournament.

In a forgettable performance, Atlas suffered a humiliating defeat 0-2 before Mazatlan Gunboats In this El Encanto StadiumIn Pearl of the Pacific Ocean in SinaloaMarking the start of matchday 6 of the 2024 Clausura tournament. Team red and black They made fools of themselves by losing against the team considered to be the worst in the tournament.

A Mazatlán court that is quite suitable for the Foxes, since they have played there four games with a negative balance for Atlas, having had three losses and one draw, in addition to the fact that the red and black have never scored a goal. Have done. Pearl of the Pacific.

From the opening whistle the Canoneros dominated the match and displayed a true “carnival” on the field. Atlas, on the other hand, was ineffective, defending like a team that had never played together, The first half was a disaster for the Foxes, who failed to produce a single notable offensive action.

Atlas’ failure continued in the second half, compounded by the expulsion of Anderson Santamaria in the 51st minute, which earned the team its fifth red card in six matches, making them the most undisciplined players of the tournament.

The defense of the red and black collapsed, allowing Andres Montano to score with a powerful shot from outside the area in the 64th minute. Guadalajara’s Brian Rubio, who had recently been introduced as a substitute, took advantage of a major defensive failure in the 87th minute with the second goal to seal the victory for Mazatlán.

goalkeeper of mazatlan, Ricardo Gutierrez He emerged as the hero of the match by making some impressive saves, thwarting Atlas’ attempts to score.

After this embarrassing defeat, Atlas are left with only seven points and will look to make up for this loss when they face cougar it Wednesday 14th February On the Jalisco field, in the opening match of day 9, The red and black team now faces immense pressure to reverse their performance and regain lost ground in the Clausura 2024.

Isolation

Mazatlán

goalkeeper

citadel

33. Jose Maduena

(46′ 21. E. Bello)

31. Ventura Alvarado

(29′ 2. L. Olivas)

5. Facundo Almada

4. Jair Diaz

(83′ 17. A. Escobarza)

midfielder

22. Andres Montano

23. Sergio Flores

24. Luis Amarilla

(83′ 9. B. Rubio)

35. Jefferson Intriago

forward

11. Edgar Barcenas

32. Gustavo Del Prete

DT Ismael Rescalvo

Atlas

goalkeeper

citadel

13. Gaddi Aguirre

2. Martin Nervo

5. Anderson Santamaria

17. Rivaldo Lozano

midfielder

8. Mateo Garcia

(54′ 21. C. Robles)

26. Aldo Rocha

(72′ 6. E. Zaldivar)

18. Jeremy Marquez

(72′ 189. A. Bass)

7. Raymundo Fulgencio

forward

23. Jordi Caicedo

(84′ 24. C. Trejo)

22. Augusto Solari

(71′ 3. I. Dominguez)

DT Benat San Jose

M.F.