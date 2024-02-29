Atlas wants to take advantage of the meeting with Quinones

The US player’s former teammates recognize the attacker’s performance and hope to stop him in the next match.

Atlas Red-and-Black The current champions are preparing to receive Liga MX, America, And they will try to take advantage of the footballers’ knowledge of statistics to ensure victory Julian QuinonesRecognized strategist of Guadalajara.

without doubts Atlas, face America, the defending champion, is a high-risk match. However, there are factors that have been analyzed to win a spot that will look filled. the return of Julian Quinones According to the Spanish helmsman this works in favor of red and black.

“We don’t operate as exclusive brands. What is true is the fact of the rival structure as a whole. Later on, these formations move forward in the game, with specific profiles of the opponent we have to work with. We work together, it’s true that he knows us very well and we know him too. We know he is a good player, he can play different positions, not just that one. There are many people in the US who can do that, we have studied those possibilities,” he commented. Benat San Jose faced with Duel against Aguilas del America.

Atlas will host America on matchday 10 of the Clausura 2024. espn

Similarly, both the technicians Atlas And its players recognize Julian Quinones However, because of what he did with the Guadalajara club, once the match started, his past was left behind and he became another rival.

“There’s the factor quinones, He has been a celebrity here and we know that people have a lot of affection for him, he has earned it. The field is the field, we have energy along with the people and in that sense we will be well protected. “It’s normal to have a player in the rival team who is recognised, but we are going to win,” he said. Benat San Jose About this Julian QuinonesFormer player and two-time champion Atlas,

Currently, there are few tickets to see Atlas vs. America at the Jalisco Stadium. This meeting will take place next Saturday.

Azulcremas will arrive Guadalajara tomorrow and they will be in Perla Tapatiya for a week, as they have a commitment before next Wednesday Shivajanalog duel of the second round CONCACAF Champions Cup.