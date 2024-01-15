AT&T will refund customers affected by service failures

American multinational telecommunications company AT&T will provide a credit of $5.00 USD to its affected customers. All this followed a widespread disruption of its network service last Thursday.

“We understand that disruption may impact your ability to connect with family, friends and others,” the company said in a statement.

Therefore, the multinational companies assured that they are contacting potentially affected customers to help fix it. Therefore, they are actively applying credit to the accounts of these customers.

The truth is that, according to official calculations, the service outage affected thousands of users throughout the day.

Similarly, the operator indicated that the cause of the incident was the application and execution of an incorrect procedure while they were working to expand the network. As a result, the statement explained that they consider a cyber attack to be the trigger for this incident.

What conclusion did the company reach?

In this sense, John Stankey, CEO of AT&T, offered several details on the matter in an internal letter issued to its employees.

The official claimed the credit it would give customers would be $5.00 USD, an amount equivalent to a full day of service. Additionally, there are small businesses that have been affected by the disruption in services.

Similarly, the company clarified that customers with AT&T Prepaid and Cricket or AT&T Business are not eligible for this refund. Also, no further clarification regarding eligibility was given.

So, Stankey said, prepaid customers will have options available if they are affected.

However, for those who are on the list of those affected, the company explained that these customers will automatically apply for a refund. They can do this from their account with AT&T, thus receiving the funds within two billing cycles.



