Attack on illegal drugs! – Medical College of Peru

The CMP and PNP perform an operation and intervene in a major crime against a graduate in obstetrics or midwifery.

Last Tuesday, February 27, in the afternoon, the Investigation Department for Crimes Against Public Health (DIVIDCE) of the Peruvian National Police, under the command of Colonel. Walter Ramos Gómez, through his Committee to Fight Against the Illegal Practice of Medicine, with the technical collaboration of the Medical College of Peru, intervened and LIC Diana Giannina Aranda in Obstetrics for the alleged commission of crimes against life, body Parraga was arrested. and crimes against public health in the form of health and illegal practice of medicine.

The interventionalist had performed a manual uterine aspiration (MVA) procedure on a minor, who was shifted to a nearby hospital to protect her integrity. In the establishment located in the San Juan de Miraflores district, special surgical materials and remains of blood were found that testify to the unconditional care and safety biosanitary procedures in the protection of human life.

President of the Committee to Fight the Illegal Practice of Medicine (LUCEIM), Dr. Milagros Sánchez Torrejón, a surgeon specializing in gynecology and obstetrics, said medical procedures performed by people without adequate skills can cause fatal damage. Are. Furthermore, MVA is a procedure that can only be performed by surgeons specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, not by obstetricians, and is used to remove remnants of the uterus after an incomplete or missed abortion. , but not for having an abortion, which is a crime that is punishable. The country as well as the illegal practice of medicine.

Miraflores March 1, 2024

