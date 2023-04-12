Attack on Titan has landed in Fortnite just a few hours ago. And the Lightning Spear has already broken it completely.

April 12, 2023, 11:43 – Updated April 12, 2023, 11:51

Fortnite has long since put aside its most characteristic aspect, construction, to focus on another much more fun and that is having a better reception: Mobility. Epic Games has worked hard to add more ways for players to quickly scroll through combat. The latest addition is proof of that.

the weapons of Attack the titans (Attack on Titan either shingeki no kyojin) are already available in Fortnite: Battle Royale and it is not an exaggeration to say that it has driven many players crazy. Apart from the skins of Eren, Mikasa and Levithat cool everything, Epic Games has added new weapons to use in combat.

Among the weapons available is the Three Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment with swords included and the Lightning Spears. You can find these new weapons in Attack on Titan themed locations (Scenic Plaza) and in rectangular wooden crates with the Survey Corps symbol. The players have not been slow to test their possibilities and to do real crazy things.

Content creator Nickeh30 makes it clear to us on his TikTok channel that the 3D Maneuver Team and Lightning Lances can be terrifying weapons in the right hands. No one is safe, not even building. Perhaps Epic Games has gone too far with the power of these weapons? If you don’t believe it, the following Corbiau video might change your mind.







While some players choose to massacre their enemies, others have chosen the path of experimentation to know all the details of the new weapons of Attack on Titan. Summarizing:

The 3D Maneuver Team has a range of 58 meters .

. The 3-Dimensional Maneuver Team’s swords can deal damage to players through the perks of cars.

you can fish with the Lightning Lances and the swords of the maneuver team.

with the Lightning Lances and the swords of the maneuver team. And more…

And when we say that the new Attack on Titan weapons offer a lot of mobility, that’s not a figure of speech. The player Yeslothllc shares a 20-second clip on TikTok in which he he only steps on the ground after eliminating his opponent. Warning: be careful with the volume because it gets very excited.

Some users and accounts have noticed how incredibly broken the new Attack on Titan weapons are. Not for its damage, which haunts the 70 and 80 points, but because of its enormous movement capacity and attack speed. Once you are in range, it is very difficult to hit your opponent with conventional weapons… and even less so if you use a controller.





Remember that there are also a number of Attack on Titan exclusive missions with rewards like emotes and other cosmetics. Finally, clarify that the new weapons are available to all players for free and that you can take them regardless of the skin you have. Now you can use Kratos or John Wick with the 3D Maneuver Team. Not another thing, but Fortnite is making us see some of the most curious crossovers.

