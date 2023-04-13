Attack on Titan: How to unlock Eren Jaeger in Fortnite?

Eren Jaeger is now available to unlock and is the last character to be offered in the Battle Pass corresponding to season 2 of chapter 4 of Fortnite. So here below we will tell you everything you need to know to unlock and play with the protagonist of Attack on Titan on the island.

The debut of the liberator of Paradis Island includes its own set of tools, gestures and styles inspired by the series anime and manga of Attack on Titan. Each and every one of these additions must be unlocked individually within the Battle Royale (1 to 4 players) of Fortnite, completing the “Eren Jaeger missions”.

What are the Eren Jaeger Missions in Fortnite?

We have a total of eight missions by Eren Jaeger and completing each of them will unlock a part of their set. Eliminate players with the 3DMG special weapons, visit hidden locations and will allow us to unlock the protagonist of Attack on Titan. Here below we leave you all the additional missions to unlock Eren along with their rewards:

Swing between three trees consecutively using the 0/3 3D Maneuver Gear (reward: “a world without walls” loading screen) Search the trunks of the Scouting Corps 0/3 (Reward: “Eren Showdown” Spray) Find the Jaeger family basement in Picturesque Plaza (Reward: “Basement Key” Backpack) Visit guard towers 0/5 (Reward: “Scout Corps Salute” emote) Hit different titan targets on the back of the neck with 0/4 3D Maneuver Team attacks (Reward: “Eren’s Determination” emoticon) Strike opponents with 3D Maneuvering Team attacks or a Lightning Spear 0/7 (reward: Pickaxe “Clash of Titan”) Destroy Structures with Lightning Spears 0/50 (reward: banner icon) Complete all of Eren Jaeger’s missions. (reward: Eren Jaeger Skin)

Ready to unlock Eren Jaeger? Remember that the store Fortnite also already available Mikasa and Levi Ackerman skins both individually and in batches.

***

NANI?, a vlog where we will discuss the central issues of the Asian audiovisual entertainment agenda, mainly from the Japanese industry. Do not miss it on our channel Youtube.