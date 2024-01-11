Attacks in the Red Sea: Impact of maritime crisis on global trade

Clothing, food, computers and many products that consumers typically buy from stores are taking longer to reach their destinations amid the security crisis in the Red Sea.

Attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on merchant ships sailing through the Red Sea to the Suez Canal have forced shipping companies to take a much longer and more expensive alternative shipping route through southern Africa, causing delivery delays. Is.

The attacks, which have been taking place since mid-December, are aimed at punishing Israel according to the rebel group war in gazaHave become intense.

On Tuesday, US and British forces announced they had repulsed the Houthi rebels’ “largest offensive” to date after shooting down 18 drones, two cruise missiles and one ballistic missile.

