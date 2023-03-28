Attention Counter-Strike fans! Valve Announces Free Update and Advances Details of the Long-Awaited Sequel

Valvethe video game giant, has just dropped a bombshell for the gaming community, with the announcement of the upcoming release of counter strike 2.

Although the exact release date has not yet been confirmed, Valve announced that the title will go on sale in the summer of 2023 with Source Engine 2the improved version of Valve’s Source Engine.

Related content: The Most Important Counter Strike Tournament in the World Broke Audience Records: Why Does It Impress the Entire Planet and Why do Brazilians Go Crazy with CS?

And the best? counter strike 2 will be a free upgrade of the current game, CS:GO. Without a doubt, this gesture from Valve will be well received by the millions of gamers of CS:GOwhich can be updated to the latest version free of charge.

«counter strike 2 It is the biggest technical leap in the history of Counter-Strikeensuring new features and updates for years to come,” Valve wrote on the new CS2 website.

Today we’re excited to announce Counter-Strike 2. Counter-Strike 2 is an overhaul to every system, every piece of content, and every part of the CS experience. First, let’s talk about smoke grenades: pic.twitter.com/iTtguRHJ0S —CS2 (@CounterStrike) March 22, 2023

A look at the new features of counter strike 2

The improved and revised maps are some of the most significant changes in CS2which have been completely rebuilt from the ground up using the new Source 2 rendering tools and features.

Besides, CS2 will introduce “revolutionary” smoke grenades that can interact with other in-game events, expand to fill spaces naturally, and react to lightning. The new grenade system is just one of many changes Valve has planned for CS2which will provide players with a more immersive and engaging experience.

Related content: Gamer’s Dream: You Can Now Play as World Champion Lionel Messi in Call Of Duty

In addition to these new features, Valve has also promised rate-of-fire independent gameplay. This means that regardless of the rate of fire, the player’s movements and shots will be the same responsiveness, and grenades will always fall in the same way.

One crucial announcement that has drawn attention is that all player items in the CS:GO will move to CS2. This means that players won’t have to start from scratch when moving to the new game. Valve also announced that a limited trial will be available to select players from CS:GO in order to evaluate a subset of characteristics of CS2 and resolve any issues prior to global release.