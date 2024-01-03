Attention Cuba! This country has abolished visas for Cubans

Another country in the world has abolished the visa requirement for Cuban people to enter that country. As expected, given close relations and allies in international politics such as Nicaragua and Russia, this Arab nation, Iran, introduced a visa exemption for Cubans. Get details here.

According to international press reports, an Iranian consular official said this Wednesday that citizens of 28 countries who plan to visit Iran as tourists will not need a visa starting February 4, and they include Cuba.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Alireza Bikdely made the statements in an interview with the official IRNA news agency. He said the Iranian Foreign Ministry sent the executive order, which was approved by the country’s cabinet.

Countries to which Iran grants tourist visa waivers include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tunisia, Tanzania, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Seychelles, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore. Cuba,Vietnam. Cambodia, Brunei, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus and India.

Iran visa exemption for Cuban citizens Bikdeli said, he clarified that for Indian tourists, the visa exemption applies only to those traveling to Iran by air, but not to those entering the country through land border crossings. According to IRNA, the policy comes as Iran has already offered visa-free entry to citizens of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Oman, China, Armenia, Lebanon and Syria. Speaking to journalists in December 2023, Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Crafts and Tourism Ezatollah Zarghami said that the Iranian cabinet’s decision to unilaterally cancel visa requirements for visitors from certain countries was aimed at improving the country’s tourism sector, IRNA reported.

Although it is not official, we want to alert our Cuban readers that Iran and the United States are in direct conflict, so visiting this country may cause future problems when entering the northern country. So always check the advantages and disadvantages.



