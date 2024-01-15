Attention New York Yankees: DJ LeMahieu was out

Amid the surge of the new MLB season, a group of new York Yankees Revealed that he will have at least one more significant absence opening day,

In recent years, the New York team has had to start the regular season without a 100% starting lineup. This crop will be no exception, although this time it is not a slugger like Judge or Stanton, but one of most valuable Player,

According to brian hotch (MLB.COM and NYY reporters) On his official Twitter account, the infielder dj lemahieu Will not be active on Inauguration Day. There were already doubts about the injury of the two-time batting champion (NL and AL), but now it is true, he will join the list of injured players. new York Yankees,

“DJ LeMahieu (right leg) will be added to the injured list,” he said. brian cashman To reporters in Tampa”Indicated the above post.

Notable absences in the New York Yankees

legendary players of new York Yankees (35 years old) will start the season in the unfortunate section, this is what the general manager has told us brian cashman on Monday, March 25 in Tampa. lemahieu He has a bone injury in his right leg due to an injury sustained on March 16.

However, in the last few days, he increased his workload in order to remain available opening dayWill not be ready to see action next Thursday in Houston.

according to a Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, swelling and pain have not subsided. So the Yankee board will not take any risks in its current position. Recently it was discovered by him brian hotch Venezuelan utility Osvaldo Cabrera will be in charge of the replacement lemahieu In the porch.

It should be noted that new York Yankees has the option to push back LeMahieu’s ineligibility period by three days. This means he could return in time for the first game Yankee Stadium, scheduled for April 5. Of course, this will depend on your progress. lemahieu During the next week. He himself is scheduled to undergo another MRI this weekend; Initial tests have yielded negative results.

The perfect slugger in this spring training new York Yankees He took 27 official at-bats in 10 games. His offensive line was .222/.276/.259/.535 with one double and three RBI. 13 major league seasons in lifetime lemahieu He has 1,697 hits, 122 home runs, 625 RBI and an average of .292/.354/.415/.769.

