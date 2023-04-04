Audrey Hepburn remains a fashion icon in series and movie references

Audrey Hepburn born on May 4, 1929, was a British actress known for several films such as “luxury doll (1961)“, “The Princess and the Commoner (1953)”, “my fair lady (1964)“, “Sabrina (1954)“, “Charade (1963)“, “Cinderella in Paris (1957)“ among other successful films in his career.

Audrey Hepburn in the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961). Photo: Reproduction/GiovannaFusco

Audrey became one of the main names in the theater, where she had five nominations from the oscar in the year of 1954 for the film “The Princess and the Commoner”.

On January 20, 1993, the world received the news of her death, the Actress passed away at the age of 63, in a description of appendix cancer.

Thirty years after her death, Audrey remains an inspiration for series like Gossip Girl (they make several references to Audrey in the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, Emily in Paris, a highly successful series on Netflix (they make reference to Audrey in some scenarios) and Celebrities like Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Anne Hathaway and even the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl.

Photo: Playback/ bblala87

Audrey’s style over the years was a great landmark in fashion, Audrey knew how to combine looks giving a touch of elegance and femininity with just basic compositions such as the black tube dress, Pearls, sneakers and pumps (they are trademarks of actress).

The actress left her legacy and a lot of teachings on how to be elegant with many basic everyday things, if you have admiration for this woman who became a fashionista icon, see 10 lessons we learned from Audrey.

Red lipstick to feel powerful.

Accessories to complete a look.

Eyeliner and Mascara are a must.

Black dress never goes out of style.

Comfortable clothes, to look good with yourself.

Sunglasses make all the difference.

Messy bun or ponytail for days when your hair isn't cooperating.

Colla blouse is chic.

Pumps, flats and loafers are basic shoes and go with almost everything.

Pearls are the perfect finish to any basic look.

Featured cover: Aubrey Hepburn. Playback: Pinterest/Hypeness