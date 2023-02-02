Aurelion Sol Rework on PBE: Now Available on 13.3

One of the reworks Riot Games’ most ambitious game is already on PBE and will be coming to official servers soon. Aurelion Sol, a champion always discussed on Summoner’s Rift, is finally going to shine brighter than ever in LoL matches.

The cosmic dragon, which lore He is the greatest character in the universe, he will finally be at the level of his legend and will compete face to face with many midlaners… or at least, that’s the goal of Riot Games with its rework.

In it patch 13.3 The new Aurelion will arrive, or what is the same, on February 8, 2023, and on the PBE you can already enjoy it as well as the rest of the news in this version.

In fact, there are many content creators who are already testing it and the result is very interesting, since Aurelion is going to have tools to destroy enemies in the blink of an eye.

Beyond the new abilities, it is interesting to see how Riot Games has given the champion more mobility, being able to cast different abilities in movement, as well as having a nuke clear with his Q in a static way.

In addition, with his R he collects stars and can end up throwing a cosmos star that will be bigger the more we have charged it, creating a chance to win a fight by himself if he does it correctly.

Aurelion Sol Rework – Skill Summary

Passive – Cosmic Creator

Aurelion Sol’s damaging abilities grant star dust, which permanently improves their abilities. The bonus of each skill is in its corresponding section.

Q – Breath of the Gods

Channel towards the cursor for a few seconds, dealing damage to the first enemy hit and reduced damage to nearby enemies. Every time an enemy takes damage for a total of 1 seconds, Breath of the Gods deals additional burst damage. Damage bursts that hit champions grant star dust.

Breath of the Gods deals bonus damage to champions and its range increases with Aurelion Sol’s level.

W – Astral Flight

Aurelion Sol flies over terrain obstacles to a target location, but is seen through fog of war by nearby enemies as he flies. Aurelion Sol can use other abilities while he is flying. During this period, Breath of the Gods has no cooldown, can be channeled for no time limit, and deals additional damage.

Astral Flight’s remaining cooldown decreases whenever an enemy champion recently dealt damage by Aurelion Sol dies.

star dust Increases the maximum range of Astral Flight.

E – Singularity

Summons a black hole for a few seconds, dealing damage to enemies and slowly pulling them towards its center. uniqueness bestows star dust per second for each enemy champion in the black hole.

The center of the black hole execute the enemies that have less than a certain percentage of their maximum health, granting star dust depending on the type of enemy executed.

star dust aIncreases the size of the Singularity (including the central zone) and the execution threshold.

R – Shooting Star / Skyfall

Shooting Star: causes a star to smash to the ground, dealing magic damage and stunning enemies hit. shooting star bestows star dust for each enemy champion hit.

star dust increases the size of Shooting Star. By accumulating 75 of star dustShooting Star will transform into Skyfall the next time it is used.

Celestial sunset: Hurls a gigantic star that greatly increases the area of ​​impact, boosts damage dealt, and knocks enemies into the air, instead of stunning them. Then emit a massive shockwave from the edges of the impact area, dealing damage and slowing champions hit.

star dust increases the size of the impact area.