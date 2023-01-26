Auron lashes out at Spreen for his death in Extreme Minecraft and Ibai makes the joke: “The one who is going to mess up”

The Catalan streamer maintains that he does not understand anything and affirms that he does not care that they kill him, but that it must have a meaning.

readers of MeriStation, AuronPlay is dead. His Extreme Minecraft avatar, rather, because the influencer is alive and well. It turns out that the Argentine streamer Spreen has murdered the one from Badalona —now Andorran— in the new series of the Mojang game. AUron has been perplexed and has charged against his murderer because he thinks it didn’t make sense. Meanwhile, Ibai Llanos has jokingly written that he “is going to get involved.”

“I don’t understand it,” Auron declared. “I really don’t get it. Why was he blinded like that? He was coming for us.” According to his version of events, Bijín may have given him the coup de grace, but he is clear that the murder was perpetrated with premeditation and treachery. “It was clear that he was going to kill me. Don’t stay with that. The truth is that I don’t understand it ”, he has repeated once more.

AuronPlay: “It must make sense”

“I did not have any kind of role with Spreen, neither is the combat equal nor did I have any kind of history with him nor have I done anything to him at home. I don’t know if it’s a bet, I don’t understand the reason. If it’s a child’s whim… I don’t see the point, I don’t care if someone kills me, but at least what I do ask is that it make sense. That it be someone with whom I have an annoyance or that I am getting angry, not that the guy comes, that three people are telling him to stop, that he is not funny, and that he does it anyway. I hope he’s happy, I don’t know what he’s going to give him”, Auron finished off.

Ibai Llanos has also left a message on Twitter: “Me watching the one that is going to get involved after Spreen has killed Auron.”

Spren, for his part, he has already apologized and has confirmed that his relationship with AuronPlay is still good. This is all you need to know about Minecraft Extreme.

