AuronPlay Extreme Minecraft: who participates, rules, where to watch and what time it starts

Only the strongest survive. That is the premise of Minecraft Extreme, the new series starring the most powerful content creators of the moment. Organized by AuronPlay, it will start today, January 17, with the most extreme rules. If you want to know all the details about it, keep reading because we tell you everything.

The broadcasts will continue on the official Twitch channels of each of the participants.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zydNbA91fSw

All Minecraft Extreme participants

  • Axozer
  • bijin
  • Breifr9
  • Carol
  • aleiv
  • arigameplays
  • aroyitt
  • edurne
  • Vicens
  • Violet
  • Viruzz
  • elisawaves
  • ElMariana
  • focus
  • cristinini
  • From d
  • Deqiuv
  • roier
  • Shadowune
  • stratus
  • Desst
  • mayichi
  • miss andie
  • 8cho
  • AuronPlay
  • Folagor
  • Genesis
  • Goes
  • HitBoxKing
  • Ibai Plains
  • magnetized
  • josechrist
  • MissaSinfonia
  • Mixwell
  • jackie
  • jcorko
  • jokki
  • girl
  • TheGrefg
  • elperite
  • Rubius
  • nilojeda
  • Noni
  • OllieGamerz
  • Duck
  • perxite
  • Polispol
  • quackity
  • reborn
  • Joseph
  • JuanSGuarnizo
  • Karchez
  • volcano
  • Zorman
  • Komanche
  • luh
  • Markilokuras
  • Ricoy
  • Spreen
  • rioboo
  • robleis
  • Tanizen

What time does Minecraft Extreme start?

  • Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.
  • Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.
  • Argentina: at 3:00 p.m.
  • Bolivia: at 2:00 p.m.
  • Brazil: at 3:00 p.m.
  • Chile: at 3:00 p.m.
  • Colombia: at 1:00 p.m.
  • Costa Rica: at 12:00 p.m.
  • Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.
  • Ecuador: at 1:00 p.m.
  • El Salvador: at 12:00 p.m.
  • United States (Washington DC): at 1:00 p.m.
  • United States (PT): at 10:00 a.m.
  • Guatemala: at 12:00 p.m.
  • Honduras: at 12:00 p.m.
  • Mexico: at 12:00 p.m.
  • Nicaragua: at 12:00 p.m.
  • Panama: at 1:00 p.m.
  • Paraguay: at 3:00 p.m.
  • Peru: at 1:00 p.m.
  • Puerto Rico: at 2:00 p.m.
  • Dominican Republic: at 2:00 p.m.
  • Uruguay: at 3:00 p.m.
  • Venezuela: at 2:00 p.m.

These are the rules of Minecraft Extreme

  • Three lives, if they run out they will ban you from the server
  • Companions can’t revive you
  • The one who dies will have a grave and the rest will be able to steal their objects.
  • The organizers will try to take your lives. Those who complain will be expelled.
  • PvP will kick in at any time. There will be an alarm warning.
  • Entering off stream is prohibited
  • Chests can be looted and houses destroyed
  • Can’t tap
  • No hour limit
  • It is prohibited to use bugs to enter houses
  • Four players maximum in groups
  • Maximum turrets: four per house
  • You have to use shaders
  • Only 48 hours of inactivity
  • Mandatory voice chat (but can’t use Discord)
  • Unable to use immortality totem

Like Tortillaland and Karmaland, stremers play Minecraft, but always with pre-established rules by the organization.

Source | Minecraft Extreme, Auron Info (Twitter)



