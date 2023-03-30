AuronPlay Extreme Minecraft: who participates, rules, where to watch and what time it starts
6 hours ago
Only the strongest survive. That is the premise of Minecraft Extreme,
the new series starring the most powerful content creators of the moment. Organized by AuronPlay, it will start today, January 17, with the most extreme rules. If you want to know all the details about it, keep reading because we tell you everything.
The broadcasts will continue
on the official Twitch channels of each of the participants.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zydNbA91fSw
All Minecraft Extreme participants
Axozer
bijin
Breifr9
Carol
aleiv
arigameplays
aroyitt
edurne
Vicens
Violet
Viruzz
elisawaves
ElMariana
focus
cristinini
From d
Deqiuv
roier
Shadowune
stratus
Desst
mayichi
miss andie
8cho
AuronPlay
Folagor
Genesis
Goes
HitBoxKing
Ibai Plains
magnetized
josechrist
MissaSinfonia
Mixwell
jackie
jcorko
jokki
girl
TheGrefg
elperite
Rubius
nilojeda
Noni
OllieGamerz
Duck
perxite
Polispol
quackity
reborn
Joseph
JuanSGuarnizo
Karchez
volcano
Zorman
Komanche
luh
Markilokuras
Ricoy
Spreen
rioboo
robleis
Tanizen
What time does Minecraft Extreme start?
Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.
Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.
Argentina: at 3:00 p.m.
Bolivia: at 2:00 p.m.
Brazil: at 3:00 p.m.
Chile: at 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: at 1:00 p.m.
Costa Rica: at 12:00 p.m.
Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.
Ecuador: at 1:00 p.m.
El Salvador: at 12:00 p.m.
United States (Washington DC): at 1:00 p.m.
United States (PT): at 10:00 a.m.
Guatemala: at 12:00 p.m.
Honduras: at 12:00 p.m.
Mexico: at 12:00 p.m.
Nicaragua: at 12:00 p.m.
Panama: at 1:00 p.m.
Paraguay: at 3:00 p.m.
Peru: at 1:00 p.m.
Puerto Rico: at 2:00 p.m.
Dominican Republic: at 2:00 p.m.
Uruguay: at 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: at 2:00 p.m. These are the rules of Minecraft Extreme
Three lives, if they run out they will ban you from the server
Companions can’t revive you
The one who dies will have a grave and the rest will be able to steal their objects.
The organizers will try to take your lives. Those who complain will be expelled.
PvP will kick in at any time. There will be an alarm warning.
Entering off stream is prohibited
Chests can be looted and houses destroyed
Can’t tap
No hour limit
It is prohibited to use bugs to enter houses
Four players maximum in groups
Maximum turrets: four per house
You have to use shaders
Only 48 hours of inactivity
Mandatory voice chat (but can’t use Discord)
Unable to use immortality totem
Like Tortillaland and Karmaland, stremers play Minecraft,
but always with pre-established rules by the organization.
Source | Minecraft Extreme, Auron Info (Twitter)
