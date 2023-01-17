AuronPlay Extreme Minecraft: who participates, rules, where to watch and what time it starts

Only the strongest survive. That is the premise of Minecraft Extreme, the new series starring the most powerful content creators of the moment. Organized by AuronPlay, it will start today, January 17, with the most extreme rules. If you want to know all the details about it, keep reading because we tell you everything.

The broadcasts will continue on the official Twitch channels of each of the participants.

All Minecraft Extreme participants

Axozer

bijin

Breifr9

Carol

aleiv

arigameplays

aroyitt

edurne

Vicens

Violet

Viruzz

elisawaves

ElMariana

focus

cristinini

From d

Deqiuv

roier

Shadowune

stratus

Desst

mayichi

miss andie

8cho

AuronPlay

Folagor

Genesis

Goes

HitBoxKing

Ibai Plains

magnetized

josechrist

MissaSinfonia

Mixwell

jackie

jcorko

jokki

girl

TheGrefg

elperite

Rubius

nilojeda

Noni

OllieGamerz

Duck

perxite

Polispol

quackity

reborn

Joseph

JuanSGuarnizo

Karchez

volcano

Zorman

Komanche

luh

Markilokuras

Ricoy

Spreen

rioboo

robleis

Tanizen

What time does Minecraft Extreme start?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 3:00 p.m.

Chile: at 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 1:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 12:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 1:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 12:00 p.m.

United States (Washington DC): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 a.m.

Guatemala: at 12:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 12:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 12:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 12:00 p.m.

Panama: at 1:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 3:00 p.m.

Peru: at 1:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 2:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 2:00 p.m.

These are the rules of Minecraft Extreme

Three lives, if they run out they will ban you from the server

Companions can’t revive you

The one who dies will have a grave and the rest will be able to steal their objects.

The organizers will try to take your lives. Those who complain will be expelled.

PvP will kick in at any time. There will be an alarm warning.

Entering off stream is prohibited

Chests can be looted and houses destroyed

Can’t tap

No hour limit

It is prohibited to use bugs to enter houses

Four players maximum in groups

Maximum turrets: four per house

You have to use shaders

Only 48 hours of inactivity

Mandatory voice chat (but can’t use Discord)

Unable to use immortality totem

Like Tortillaland and Karmaland, stremers play Minecraft, but always with pre-established rules by the organization.

