Auronplay returned to Twitch after his break and launches a new setup

The beginning of this 2023 was complete madness. After a series of tweets and videos that came out of the past, Auronplay decided to leave Twitch for a while. A great controversy that the content creator said affected him too much on a mental level and that it was best to leave both social networks and the streaming for a season. It is true that he made a new appearance during the Squid Craft Games 2but after the event He left the platform again to continue resting everything that had happened. Until now.

On March 15, 2023, Auronplay returned to Twitch to become the second creator to exceeds 15 million followers on Amazon’s purple platform. Far from making content focused on Minecraft, Auron decided to pass the fashionable video game, Contraband Police and, according to him, the objective was to do it without any kind of failure. He also talked about the Squid Craft Games 2 and everything that happened during the event, from the controversies to the winner.

Auronplay and his final return to Twitch

the return of streamer from Badalona to the purple platform It was something that was highly anticipated by everyone.. Despite the fact that he was already seen in the great Minecraft series, it was a small ‘cameo’ that would not serve for his final return. Now, with the full appearance of him, Auronplay has surpassed the mark of 15 million followerssomething that to date only Tyler Blevins had achieved «Ninja«.

On the other hand, he also showed us his new setup. It is not a completely different space from the old one. Rather it is very similar. It continues to maintain all its essence, although it is true that certain details that it had to date are missing. Of course, it seems that it has not finished organizing it yet, so we could still see more changes in the future.

To end, Auronplay made it clear that he wants to rest the series and events a bit with other content creators. His idea is to return to what was the beginning on Twitch, focusing on himself. Although he will do some collaboration with others streamersthe idea is to put that facet aside for a while and recover its origins.

