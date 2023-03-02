Auronplay returns to Twitch to participate in the Squid Craft Games 2

After temporarily withdrawing from Twitch due to the controversy a few weeks ago due to his partner’s past, Auronplay has seen fit to return to the purple platform to participate in the series that he himself has created together with rubius and Komanche. At exactly 4:45 p.m. yesterday, Tuesday, February 28, Auronplay returned to greet its viewers Not without first acknowledging that he is “out of training, I have lost my touch a bit”.

“I didn’t want to miss the Squid Games and they have convinced me to be”, he counted. “I think it’s a very nice project and in which a lot of work has been done. In a way I must be here. she touched me Things as they are”.

a temporary return

Despite the fact that he had announced that changes would be coming to his setup, it remained practically the same, although he anticipated that new shelves are about to arrive. What did change was the camera, of a significantly higher quality, something that was evident in the image quality of the broadcast. Both he and Biyín participated in the day of the Squid Craft Games 2, as planned.

Of course, once the Squid Craft Games are finished, he assures that he will return to temporary retirement and this time, with a change of setup. Likewise, he wanted to be grateful for the messages of support that he has received during this time, which has been more than two weeks. “I had never received this heat,” he confesses. “I also want to thank colleagues like Tanizen, Reborn, Komanche, Rubius, Ibai and a high etcetera.”

He also explained that from now on he will avoid getting into controversial topics, and that if he does, it will be through videos edited on his YouTube channel, instead of live, where it is easier to get into puddles and more difficult to rectify if you have Said a word too many.