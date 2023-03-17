AuronPlay reveals why there will be no Tortillaland 3 this year

It hasn’t been long since it ended the second season of Tortillaland but, even so, the community has already begun to wonder if there will be a third season soon. For this reason, AuronPlay has answered this question during his last live show, which has not received a positive response, and that has made viewers a bit sad. As she has expressed, getting into a series that lasts for months it’s not something you like very much right now, so he prefers to leave the third season of Tortillaland for next year.

Even so, it has not all been bad news, since Auron has taken advantage of this moment to point out that, although there will not be Tortillaland, it is very likely that he will organize another Minecraft Extreme series. Not even a month has passed since the previous one ended, but he considers that these types of ideas can be done more than once a year since they are much shorter and are more enjoyable. So feel like it’s much more fun organize another Extreme Minecraft, which will not rule out that it can arrive around the next September.

In addition, this has not been the only surprise that he has shared, since he has also talked about the Saw Minecraft Games, an event that was very successful and that, without a doubt, excited both the creators and the spectators. As Auron has pointed out, at first completely ruled out the idea of ​​creating another edition of the Saw Minecraft Games, but since some streamers have offered him various proposals for the event, he is more enthusiastic about the project.

Therefore, although for now it is all ideas that are going through his head, it seems that this year the community you will be able to continue enjoying great events and series within Minecraft, something that most fans always get excited about. Because, without a doubt, there is nothing that the community enjoys more than seeing how creators relate to each other within the series and events.