Austin Butler channels ‘Raging Bull’ for ‘Hannah Montana’ cameo

(Credit: Far Out/Youtube)

It has become more apparent that Austin Butler gives his all to a performance. Since the release of Baz Luhrmann elvis In 2022, reports regarding his all-consuming method acting have surrounded Butler. He has not seen his family for years due to obvious damage to his vocal cords, and has never been able to completely get rid of his Memphis accent. But elvis The actor was committed to his art long before he played the role of the so-called king.

Long before Butler received BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Academy Award nominations, Butler got her start in the world of Disney and Nickelodeon. In the late 2000s, Butler was indispensable on teen television. He appeared as an extra in Priya drake and joshPlayed love interests with Hannah Montana and iCarly and eventually got a role zoe 101,

Butler was hardly dealing with demanding scripts or productions with these early roles, but he was already bringing unique intentions to the set. Rather than dismiss these projects as forgettable teen entertainment, Butler remembers to approach Martin Scorsese’s roles with the ferocity of Robert De Niro. raging Bull,

Reflecting on early experience during negotiations with backstage magazine, Butler said, “I look back at the Nickelodeon and Disney shows that I did; Even though my skills weren’t there, I still wanted to give energy (as if) to what I was going to create. raging Bull,

In a statement that seems very serious to be related to his relationship with Disney and Nickelodeon, he concluded, “I maintained that intense dedication to trying to find more truth, even “That even in things where it might be easier to phone it in.” It’s hard to find truth in his performance, hidden somewhere between the laugh tracks and the clichés of Disney dramas.

Buttler may not have had the best performance of his career, but he was clearly already honing the commitment that would become his trademark. It seems this approach worked for her, as she landed a role in a slightly more avant-garde teen drama. Carrie Diaries And he finally found his way into an audition room with Quentin Tarantino, which was a lot like working with Scorsese.

Now playing Fayed-Routha in Denis Villeneuve’s sequel duneHe is also inspiring his co-stars with his serious approach towards work. As discussions continue about Butler’s acting abilities and his creative processes, remember that this is where it all started hannah montana And zoe 101,